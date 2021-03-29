Policy Advisor – University

JOB SUMMARY

Under the direction and supervision of a Manager, the Policy Advisor co-ordinates the designated program activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions: formulates project and activity goals and objectives, and makes recommendations to the Manager. Exercises mostly independent judgement in the course of carrying out own coordination activities in relation to other activities in the department or other departments.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

PLANNING

Prepare proposals for Departmental projects and new initiatives;

Prepare project plans;

Lead project working groups;

Participate in the development of departmental operational and project plans;

Conduct feasibility studies.

POLICY

Conduct research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;

Assist in the development of Department policies; and,

Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required;

COMMUNICATION

Make presentations to working groups and ITK Board of Directors;

Draft and produce business cases, reports, studies and other documents;

Assist the Manager in liaising with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies for the continued operation of the program.

ADMINISTRATIVE

Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required;

Compile regular reports of program activities, as required;

Identify and make recommendations on program budgetary and operational requirements by collecting, analysing, projecting and drafting program information;

Prepare reports, records, tables and maintains files and related program documents as required.

KEY CONTACTS

Lead and nurture a high performance environment within national level working groups and committees.

Attend meetings and conferences or committees as required;

Work as a team member with other Policy Advisors, with officials of Inuit organizations, funding institutions, and other agencies both government and private;

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet, and e-mail;

Ability to understand and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;

Effective oral and written communication skills;

Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;

Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktut and/or French an asset);

Good knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements;

Working knowledge of principles and practices of business administration, including program budgeting;

Experience with information systems;

Good understanding of community needs and the traditional values in Inuit communities.

EXPERIENCE

Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance.

Three to five years’ work experience performing project management, or highly responsible administrative office work related to the tasks assigned to this position.

EDUCATION

Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent.

APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

