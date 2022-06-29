Policy Advisors – Multiple Positions & File Areas

JOB SUMMARY
Under the direction and supervision of a Policy Advancement Manager, the Policy Advisor co-ordinates the designated program activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions: formulates project and activity goals and objectives, and makes recommendations to the Manager. Exercises mostly independent judgement in the course of carrying out own coordination activities in relation to other activities in the department or other departments.
Specific files could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following:
- Public Health
- Inuit Nunangat Policy
- Marine
- Employment and Labour Market
- Wildlife
- MMIWG and Justice
- Infrastructure
- Economic Development
- Education
- Climate Change
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
PLANNING
- Prepare proposals for Departmental projects and new initiatives;
- Prepare project plans;
- Lead project working groups;
- Conduct of research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;
- Assist in the development of Department policies;
- Draft and produce business cases, reports, studies and other documents;
- Assist the Manager in liaising with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies; and,
- Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required.
POLICY
- Conduct of research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;
- Assist in the development of Department policies; and,
- Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required.
COMMUNICATION
- Make presentations to working groups and ITK Board of Directors;
- Draft and produce business cases, reports, studies and other documents;
- Report as required to the Manager; and,
- Assist the Manager in liaising with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies for the continued operation of the program.
ADMINISTRATION
- Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required;
- Compile regular reports of program activities, as required;
- Identify and make recommendations on program budgetary and operational requirements by collecting, analyzing, projecting and drafting program information;
- Prepares reports, records, tables and maintains files and related program documents as required, and;
- Performs other duties as assigned.
KEY CONTACTS
- Lead and nurture a high performance environment within national level working groups and committees. This will include task forces or working groups struck from time to time with Federal and/or Territorial Government Departments;
- Attend meetings and conferences or committees as required;
- Must be able to work as a team member with other Policy Advisors, with officials of Inuit organizations, funding institutions, and other agencies both government and private; and,
- Must be hardworking and committed to coordinating, delivery, organizing, and administering the Program. The candidate must also have excellent communications and inter- personal relationship skills.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Team player, self-motivated and directed;
- Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet, and e-mail;
- Very good organization and analytical skills;
- Ability to understand and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;
- Effective oral and written communication skills;
- Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
- Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);
- Good knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements;
- Working knowledge of principles and practices of business administration, including program budgeting;
- Experience with information systems; and,
- Good understanding of community needs and the traditional values in Inuit communities.
EXPERIENCE
- Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance; and,
- Three to five years’ work experience performing project management, or highly responsible administrative office work related to the tasks assigned to this position.
EDUCATION
- Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent.
OTHER INFORMATION
- Work is complex;
- Incumbent is provided some latitude in making project decisions;
- Operational direction is provided by the supervisor;
- Makes project and program recommendations to the Manager;
- Consequence of error could impact on operational success;
- Occasional travel and meetings;
- Politically sensitive issues may become stressful; and,
- Frequent short notice deadlines.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Full-time, permanent.
July 22, 2022