Project Coordinator – Youth Employment

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the Project Coordinator will assist in the co-ordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of ITK’s work in protecting and advancing the rights and interests of Inuit in Canada. This position will act as a liaison between government departments and Inuit organizations on policies related to the responsible areas.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITY

PLANNING AND COORDINATION

Prepare work plans for specific areas of responsibility assigned by the Manager;

Coordinate and facilitate national working group, including meetings;

Coordinate and facilitate partnerships with stakeholders;

Coordinate and facilitate work with external contractors;

Assist in the development of Policy and Research work plans and budgets;

Prepare funding proposals as required;

Participate in policy and project working groups;

Assist in the development of strategic, operational and project plans; and,

Manage projects to ensure completion of all activities as identified in the work plan.

POLICY

Monitor and analyse developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact;

Identify need for board level policy;

Conduct research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;

Formulate policy options and recommendations;

Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required; and,

Participate in the review and formulation of legislation.

COMMUNICATION

Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents;

Coordinate with other ITK departments to prepare any media relations and promotion activities; and,

Report as required to the Manager.

Performs other duties as assigned.

ADMINISTRATIVE

Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required.

KEY CONTACTS

Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager. This will include task forces or working groups struck from time to time.

Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations;

Must be able to foster strong working relationships with relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments and regional Inuit organizations.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Self-motivated and directed;

Good organizational and analytical skills;

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

Effective communication skills (oral and written),

Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;

Ability to analyze and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;

Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;

Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access), Internet e-mail; and,

Spoken and/or written Inuktitut/Inuinnaqtun language would be an asset.

Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements, governance structures, and Inuit priorities related to Socio-Economic Development;

Policy review and analysis;

Program development and evaluation; and,

Consultation protocol.

Experience:

A minimum of two years of project management or coordination experience; OR

A combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance

Education:

Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent

OTHER INFORMATION

Occasional travel and regular meetings;

Politically sensitive issues may become stressful;

Operational direction is provided by the Manager;

Intensified timelines when workload is large; and,

Frequent short notice deadlines.

APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

