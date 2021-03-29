Project Coordinator – Youth Employment

JOB SUMMARY
Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the Project Coordinator will assist in the co-ordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of ITK’s work in protecting and advancing the rights and interests of Inuit in Canada. This position will act as a liaison between government departments and Inuit organizations on policies related to the responsible areas.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITY
PLANNING AND COORDINATION
- Prepare work plans for specific areas of responsibility assigned by the Manager;
- Coordinate and facilitate national working group, including meetings;
- Coordinate and facilitate partnerships with stakeholders;
- Coordinate and facilitate work with external contractors;
- Assist in the development of Policy and Research work plans and budgets;
- Prepare funding proposals as required;
- Participate in policy and project working groups;
- Assist in the development of strategic, operational and project plans; and,
- Manage projects to ensure completion of all activities as identified in the work plan.
POLICY
- Monitor and analyse developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact;
- Identify need for board level policy;
- Conduct research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;
- Formulate policy options and recommendations;
- Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required; and,
- Participate in the review and formulation of legislation.
COMMUNICATION
- Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents;
- Coordinate with other ITK departments to prepare any media relations and promotion activities; and,
- Report as required to the Manager.
Performs other duties as assigned.
ADMINISTRATIVE
- Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required.
KEY CONTACTS
- Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager. This will include task forces or working groups struck from time to time.
- Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations;
- Must be able to foster strong working relationships with relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments and regional Inuit organizations.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Self-motivated and directed;
- Good organizational and analytical skills;
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);
- Effective communication skills (oral and written),
- Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
- Ability to analyze and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;
- Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;
- Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access), Internet e-mail; and,
- Spoken and/or written Inuktitut/Inuinnaqtun language would be an asset.
- Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements, governance structures, and Inuit priorities related to Socio-Economic Development;
- Policy review and analysis;
- Program development and evaluation; and,
- Consultation protocol.
Experience:
- A minimum of two years of project management or coordination experience; OR
- A combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance
Education:
- Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent
OTHER INFORMATION
- Occasional travel and regular meetings;
- Politically sensitive issues may become stressful;
- Operational direction is provided by the Manager;
- Intensified timelines when workload is large; and,
- Frequent short notice deadlines.
APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021
Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Department
Policy Advancement
Employment Type
Full Time, Permanent
Starting Date