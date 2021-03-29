Project Coordinator – Youth Employment
Project Coordinator – Youth Employment

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the Project Coordinator will assist in the co-ordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of ITK’s work in protecting and advancing the rights and interests of Inuit in Canada.  This position will act as a liaison between government departments and Inuit organizations on policies related to the responsible areas.

 

KEY ACCOUNTABILITY

PLANNING AND COORDINATION

  • Prepare work plans for specific areas of responsibility assigned by the Manager;
  • Coordinate and facilitate national working group, including meetings;
  • Coordinate and facilitate partnerships with stakeholders;
  • Coordinate and facilitate work with external contractors;
  • Assist in the development of Policy and Research work plans and budgets;
  • Prepare funding proposals as required;
  • Participate in policy and project working groups;
  • Assist in the development of strategic, operational and project plans; and,
  • Manage projects to ensure completion of all activities as identified in the work plan.

POLICY

  • Monitor and analyse developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact;
  • Identify need for board level policy;
  • Conduct research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;
  • Formulate policy options and recommendations;
  • Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required; and,
  • Participate in the review and formulation of legislation.

COMMUNICATION

  • Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents;
  • Coordinate with other ITK departments to prepare any media relations and promotion activities; and,
  • Report as required to the Manager.

 

Performs other duties as assigned.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE

  • Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems as required.

 

KEY CONTACTS

  • Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager. This will include task forces or working groups struck from time to time.
  • Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations;
  • Must be able to foster strong working relationships with relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments and regional Inuit organizations.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

  • Self-motivated and directed;
  • Good organizational and analytical skills;
  • Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);
  • Effective communication skills (oral and written),
  • Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
  • Ability to analyze and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;
  • Sensitive to local, political and cultural aspirations;
  • Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access), Internet e-mail; and,
  • Spoken and/or written Inuktitut/Inuinnaqtun language would be an asset.
  • Self-motivated and directed;
  • Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements, governance structures, and Inuit priorities related to Socio-Economic Development;
  • Policy review and analysis;
  • Program development and evaluation; and,
  • Consultation protocol.

 

Experience:

  • A minimum of two years of project management or coordination experience; OR
  • A combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance

Education:

  • Completion of Grade Twelve or equivalent

 

OTHER INFORMATION

  • Occasional travel and regular meetings;
  • Politically sensitive issues may become stressful;
  • Operational direction is provided by the Manager;
  • Intensified timelines when workload is large; and,
  • Frequent short notice deadlines.

APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

Location

Ottawa, Ontario

Department

Policy Advancement

Employment Type

Full Time, Permanent

Starting Date

