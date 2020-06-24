PSA: Call for Applications; The Qikiqtani Inuit Association Will Be Providing 65 Eligible Qikiqtani Inuit Students with Laptops to Help Support Their Education

DATE ISSUED: June 24, 2020

EVENT: Call for Applications; the Qikiqtani Inuit Association is inviting Inuit students to apply for the computers for students initiative

To help students whose education has been disrupted by COVID-19, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association will be providing 65 eligible students with laptops to help support their education.

The laptop is a 13.3-inch Google Pixelbook Go. If you are selected, the computer will be shipped to your home and be yours to keep.

Applying is easy. The application is online at https://www.qia.ca/computers-for-students-program/ and takes about 10-15 minutes to complete.

Any student who has lived for at least one year in one of the 13 Qikiqtani communities, who is an Inuk beneficiary, and who is between the ages of 8 and 18 is eligible.

The funds for this program come from the Mastercard Foundation and the Federal Government.

The deadline for applications is July 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT.