Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking experienced knowledge holders, adult educators, teachers, or academics specialists who can provide a high quality, fully implementable virtual Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey national fieldworker training program.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 53 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting permanent participant representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey

In September 2019, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami announced the creation of Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey (QNIHS). The QNIHS is a permanent health survey, funded by a 2018 federal budget allocation of $82 million over 10 years with $6 million a year ongoing. The survey is designed to build capacity in Inuit communities to develop and collect survey information and to support Inuit self-determination in research. The QNIHS is Inuit-determined and co-created through partnerships based on the values of Inuit self-determination, respect, governance and transparency, as outlined in the National Inuit Strategy on Research.

The Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey Working Group (QNIHSWG), in partnership with Steering Committees in each of the four Inuit regions, is leading all stages of survey development, implementation, and dissemination of results and reporting. The QNIHSWG includes members from the four Inuit regional organizations, as well as ITK, provincial/territorial health departments, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, Inuit Circumpolar Council and the National Inuit Youth Council. The QNIHSWG is a sub-committee of the National Inuit Committee on Health (NICoH), which is a sub-committee to the ITK Board of Directors. QNIHS Managers in each Inuit region are the primary regional points of contact for day-to-day work.

The QNIHS will include Inuit of all ages from every community in Inuit Nunangat. It will provide quality, Inuit-determined and Inuit-owned data to monitor change, identify strengths and gaps and inform decision-making, leading to improved health and wellness among Inuit in Canada. Data collection is anticipated to begin in some regions in 2021.

Fieldworker Training Program

Fieldworkers will be Inuit from across Inuit Nunangat who will be responsible for administering the questionnaire to participants of all ages. For the QNIHS, fieldworkers are data collectors, interviewers, and QNIHS ambassadors. As an interviewer, fieldworkers make initial contact with participants to discuss the scope of the QNIHS and their potential participation in the QNIHS. Fieldworkers respond to any questions that participants may have about the content of the questionnaires, the purpose of the QNIHS and about participating in it. As QNIHS ambassadors, the training they receive to be competent fieldworkers will be critical to the success of the QNIHS program.

ITK and its regional partners require a virtual, comprehensive “train the trainer” training program that can be easily amended to reflect both national and regional needs. This training program will provide all the resources required to successfully implement a national fieldworker training program and any additional regional fieldworker training. The training program will be adapted from the existing QNIHS Fieldworker Training Manual (FWTM) that has been developed by the QNIHS Team. This manual will serve as the main informational handbook for fieldworkers during data collection. Assistance is required to accomplish the following goals:

Based on the existing QNIHS FWTM, assess and define fieldworker training needs Define fieldworker training objectives Create a national fieldworker training plan Build a national fieldworker training package, including the development of training program materials Evaluate & revise national fieldworker training based on regional feedback

Scope

The successful proponent is responsible for working with ITK and the Inuit regional organizations to develop a comprehensive, coordinated and virtual fieldworker training program for QNIHS fieldworkers, that is Inuit-specific and appropriate across Inuit Nunangat. Periodic teleconferences and virtual meetings with ITK staff and QNIHS regional managers may be required.

Elements of the program may include, but are not limited to developing:

Training objectives

A series of interactive webinars and/or virtual training modules based on the existing QNIHS FWTM

Role playing exercises, scenarios and videos

Quizzes and exams to assess fieldworker’s knowledge throughout the training

Creation of a workbook to accompany the virtual training program

Other training program products

Note that all training materials will need to be translatable into Inuktut and French.

Proposal

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines for the development of virtual QNIHS national fieldworker training program as outlined above. Proposal should include:

Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project. Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the plan. Access to two examples of previous work. Three references and phone numbers of people for whom you have conducted similar or relevant work.

Role of ITK staff:

ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:

Choosing the consultant and finalizing scope of work. Approving plans and components of the QNIHS fieldworker training program. Providing timely review of draft reports; and, timely approvals of plans and reports.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a plan with timeline for each component. Conducting these components with input from ITK staff and QNIHS regional managers within the designated timeframe.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process (please include in your proposal):

Detailed plan and timeline (including outlining a culturally safe, sound, comprehensive, Inuit-specific approach that covers the tasks outlined in Scope of Work).

Achievable milestones, including short windows built into the proposal for review by ITK at key points during the process.

Budget and budget justification that fit with the project description and milestones.

Qualifications of the applicant and examples of similar work, including experience developing webinars, virtual training modules and/or education manuals in Inuit Nunangat.

Potential for excellent working relationship.

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Strong recommendations from references.

Compliance with deadline.

We anticipate that the work required for this project will start in July 2021. The initial work, including an educational package, will need to be developed by late summer to early fall 2021, so the ability to produce high quality work within a short and compressed timeline is important; ITK will assist in providing direction for the creation of this plan as needed.

*Companies that are owned, managed or otherwise represented by a beneficiary under an Inuit Nunangat land claims agreement will be given priority consideration. We encourage all applicants to self-identify.

Budget: Value for money will be a key consideration in assessing the proposals.

If you have any questions, please contact Kiana Foster at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on June 18, 2021 to:

Kiana Foster at [email protected]