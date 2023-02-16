Request for Expressions of Interest: Urban Inuit Task Force Researcher

Summary of Request
Through this request for expressions of interest, we are seeking individuals with a strong knowledge of urban Inuit needs and concerns, and a demonstrated professional history of qualitative and quantitative analysis, synthesizing information, and strong writing skills.
In your expression of interest, please tell us about:
- Your experience working with Inuit outside of Inuit Nunangat
- How you meet the requirements of this role
- Timeframe for completion (number of hours/days)
- Your expected hourly or daily rate of compensation
ITK expects the contract to take place over a 3 month period of time.
Organizational Background
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is a federally incorporated registered charitable organization representing and promoting the interests of over 65,000 Inuit in Canada on a wide variety of environmental, social, cultural, and political issues and challenges on the national level. ITK works on behalf of Inuit who live primarily in the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit Homeland: Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut (northern Labrador), as well as Inuit located in urban centres such as Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.
ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions. ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today.
ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members:
- President, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC)
- President, Makivik Corporation
- President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI)
- President, Nunatsiavut Government
In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:
- President, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada
- President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada
- President, National Inuit Youth Council
Urban Inuit Task Force
The interim Urban Inuit Task Force (UITF) will advise Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s Board of Directors on research, data and needs relating to Inuit living outside of Inuit Nunangat. Meetings of the interim UITF began in September 2021 and concluded in November 2022.
The final deliverable is an urban Inuit policy discussion paper highlighting data and research needs and critical issues with recommendations for ITK’s Board of Directors to consider.
ITK, Inuit Land Claim Organizations, and urban Inuit organizations have been meeting monthly to discuss and identify needs.
Scope of Work Requirements
The overall role of the Urban Inuit Task Force researcher will be to move forward the development and implementation of a policy paper regarding urban Inuit needs, based on discussions with ITK, Regions, and urban Inuit Organizations. This paper will be brought forward to ITK’s Board of Directors for consideration.
Specific responsibilities will include:
Research and Data Gathering:
- Review data, both quantitative and qualitative, from previous UITF meetings on urban Inuit needs
- Establish and maintain contacts with the Inuit Regions to further determine and clarify needs around supporting urban Inuit as identified through monthly meetings
- Establish and maintain contacts with urban Inuit organizations to further determine and clarify urban Inuit needs as identified through monthly meetings
Final Deliverable
- A policy paper detailing urban Inuit needs from meetings with the UITF
- Through the policy paper, provide general strategic direction to ITK on urban Inuit needs and a ssrecommendation about how ITK can improve representation and advocacy for urban Inuit
Deadline
The work of the researcher will commence in March 2023 and will be completed by May 2023.
The deadline for submissions is March 24, 2023.
If you have any questions or need clarification, please contact:
Benjamin Mitsuk
Manager, Department of Policy Advancement
[email protected]
(613) 238-8181 ext. 323