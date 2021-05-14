ITK is seeking a Chief Returning Officer to oversee all aspects of the 2021 Presidential election.

I. Organizational Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representational organization for 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions (Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown towards full implementation. ITK advocates for policies, programs, and services to address the social, cultural, political, and environmental issues facing our people.

ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members from the four Inuit Nunangat land claims organizations:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting permanent participant representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

II. ITK Election and Election Procedures

Under the terms of election procedures adopted on October 29, 2020, by the delegates to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s annual general meeting, a Chief Returning Officer appointed by unanimous decision of the ITK Board of Directors shall be retained by the organization to manage the election of the President of ITK. The Chief Returning Officer shall exercise general direction and supervision over the administrative conduct of an election, enforce fairness, impartiality and compliance with ITK’s By-laws.

The designated voting day shall be the last day of ITK’s annual general meeting. The By-laws stipulate that there shall be one polling station located at the annual general meeting location and facility. For the 2021 Presidential Election, both the annual general meeting and manner of voting shall be electronic. The annual general meeting typically takes place in late summer or early fall.

III. Scope of Work

ITK is seeking a Chief Returning Officer to oversee all aspects of the 2021 Presidential election.

Key activities

Development and administration of the all election processes in compliance with ITK By-laws

Enforcement of fairness, accountability and impartiality

Communication of information regarding election administration and outcomes

Tasks

Plan and prepare for the 2021 ITK election by carrying out pre-event and event tasks including:

Identifying appropriate electronic voting technology, and incorporating technology into event planning

Conducting election outreach, communication planning and product development, including consideration for public and media outreach in Inuktut

Coordinating all aspects of the nomination review process

Administering the ITK election under the direction of the election chair

IV. Summary of Request for Proposals

Through this RFP, ITK is seeking an experienced applicant with in-depth knowledge of Inuit in Inuit Nunangat, as well as Inuit governance structures. Qualifications of the applicant include expertise, experience and a proven track record in administering election processes, including electronic voting, and demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Inuit Nunangat with respect to the unique political, geographical and cultural autonomy of each of the four Inuit regions.

Proposals should include:

Achievable milestones with a timeline for an election in September 2021

Description of a collaborative and participatory approach to this work, including detailed steps for involving regional and ITK staff in developing and refining the process and products

Budget and budget justifications that fit with the project description, scope, and milestones, and that are inclusive of estimates of the level of effort for each team member and the daily and hourly billing rate for each

We anticipate that this work will begin in July and culminate in an annual general meeting in late summer or early fall 2021.

Scoring: Proposals will be scored out of a total of 100 points, including up to 10 points for overall quality and understanding of the assignment; up to 20 points for methodology and approach; up to 40 for the qualifications and capacity of the proponent, including special consideration for qualified Inuit firms recognized by one of the four ITK member organizations; and up to 30 points for budget and cost-effectiveness. The assignment will be awarded to the applicant with the highest score following a virtual interview.

Budget: Value for money will be a key consideration in assessing the proposals.

Submission Deadline: Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm ET on May 28, 2021, to Patricia D’Souza, at [email protected]