Request for Proposals (RFP): Cost of Living Measure and Data Analysis project

Poverty’s ongoing impacts in Inuit Nunangat are being addressed at multiple levels of governance in the Inuit regions and have been a part of the policy and advocacy work of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami across multiple files, committees, and working groups. On June 27, 2019, the ITK Board of Directors passed a resolution directing ITK to work with the Inuit regions, Pauktuutit and the National Inuit Youth Council to facilitate the full implementation of all Calls for Justice contained in the Final Report of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Inquiry. Inuit-specific Call for Justice 16.20 calls on all governments to support the establishment of financial supports and that “a guaranteed annual livable income model, recognizing the right to income security, must be developed and implemented.”

ITK’s Board approved 2020-2023 strategic plan names action on poverty reduction and commits to take strategic action to address the symptoms of poverty as well as advance innovative poverty reduction interventions across Inuit Nunangat. In order to do so, we must develop key resources to better inform our Poverty Reduction strategies, as well as inform innovative programs like Guaranteed Livable Income initiatives.

As we develop long term advocacy goals and explore income support programs which specifically target those living around or below a poverty line established by regional cost of living and median income across Inuit Nunangat, the necessary measurement tools, Inuit specific indicators, and deeper data analysis which informs our advocacy must be refined and examined as tools to better address poverty in Inuit Nunangat.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and well over 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claims agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political, and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Scope

ITK poverty reduction research and engagement has been underway for the last year to address the strategic priority areas of poverty reduction in Inuit Nunangat while developing Inuit specific measurements and data collection to further advocate for effective and meaningful poverty reduction measures. The Consultant(s) will work with ITK staff, committees, and any related working groups to further the progress on essential measurement tools, analysis of data, and development of long-term strategies to address poverty in Inuit Nunangat through increased knowledge and understanding of poverty, including how it is measured, what are its causes and effects, and how families can be supported. They will be asked to co-develop and support:

1. The continued development of a real Cost of Living Measure in all four Inuit regions, based on the Market Basket Measure approach and benefiting from the work already started in the regions, and in previous foundational work.

2. Assisting in the co-development of the measurement of the depth of poverty by additional data collection on family incomes and regional cost of living; highlighting, where and when necessary, gaps in necessary data on an ongoing basis in order for ITK to advocate for future data needs with federal, provincial/territorial, and regional governments.

3. Developing a comprehensive report which captures a greater knowledge of Cost of Living, Inflation, and Depth of Poverty in Inuit Nunangat

4. Exploring further methods to support low-income Inuit families and understanding better how current income support programs/pilots such as CERB and GLI might be affected by the economic, social, and cultural environment present in Inuit Nunangat communities.

5. Supporting strategic development of long-term measurement needs, as well as supporting the development of a long-term strategic advocacy through appropriate data analysis and indicators.

Proposal:

ITK requires a proposal with work plan and timelines for each item in the scope of work, with a cost estimate. The work will be initiated no later than Sept 27, 2021 and should have appropriate timeline goals for completion in under two years from this date. The proposal should include:

1. Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project.

2. Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the various work components.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

1. Further development of Cost of Living Measure (building off of completed ITK work) for the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, including consultations, data gathering, analysis and co-facilitation of any community consultation required.

2. Development of a more refined depth of poverty measurement (building off completed ITK work), with all required data collection, analysis, and the co-facilitation of any required consultation, including a comprehensive report which captures greater knowledge of Cost of Living, Inflation, and Depth of Poverty in Inuit Nunangat and slide deck appropriate to informing stakeholders, board members, and regions of data analysis on family income, regional cost of living, data gaps, and data needs.

3. Report analyzing a variety of economic support/income support programs and approaches, exploring the suitability of such programing in Inuit Nunangat as measured against the economic, social, and cultural environment.

4. Provide ongoing technical support towards the development of long-term measurements and advocacy needs through reporting and assisting ITK staff in the development of a long term strategic plan for poverty reduction in Inuit Nunangat.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria ITK will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including budget).

Potential for an excellent working relationship.

Strong data analysis skills and background.

Experience working with Inuit and Inuit organizations.

Knowledge of economic development and cost of living issues in Inuit Nunangat.

Comprehensive knowledge of accessing data from StatsCanada, various government departments, and land claim organizations

Ability to lead consultations with a variety of stakeholders

Understanding of various levels of data and measurement accessibility regionally to federally.

Ability to map out long term objectives and deliverables in clear and achievable milestones.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by September 15th, 2021, and all applicants will be promptly notified.

If you have any questions, please contact Kelsey Catherine Schmitz, Acting Manager of Economic Development, Education and Culture in Policy Advancement at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 5:00 pm EST on September 10th, 2021

Kelsey Catherine Schmitz at [email protected]