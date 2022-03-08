Request for Proposals (RFP): Engagement Discussions on a Continuum of Long-Term Care

Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to support its work on the co-creation of options for a holistic long-term care continuum of health and social services for all community members with continuing care needs at all stages of life, including seniors, people living with disabilities and others. This work will consist of the four main components outlined below:

1. The completion of a discussion paper that would inform Inuit-specific input to the development of a holistic continuum of long-term and continuing care services. The discussion paper will include a high-level description of the current situation as it relates to Inuit and also provide Inuit-specific recommendations to potentially be incorporated into the continuum of care.

2. The design, planning, and completion of engagement sessions across the four Inuit regions as well as with Inuit outside of Inuit Nunangat.

3. A summary report of the engagement sessions that includes separate sections on each of the four Inuit regions as well as Inuit living in urban areas.

4. The development of a costing report providing preliminary costing for the various potential approaches and options derived from the research and engagement.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Committee on Health (NICoH)

The Policy Advancement Department at ITK coordinates the NICoH, a sub-committee of the ITK Board consisting of members from the Inuit Land Claims Organizations (or their designates) as well as Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada and the National Inuit Youth Council. NICoH provides advice to the Board in relation to health and social issues and has several technical level working groups in various policy areas, which report to it.

A Holistic Continuum of Care

The Government of Canada has committed to supporting the transformation of health systems for Inuit including within Inuit communities. This commitment responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Call to Action 19 as well as Article 23 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. In 2014, ITK’s report, Social Determinants of Inuit Health In Canada, indicated an ongoing challenge with the lack of long-term/continuing care options, particularly for those individuals who require a high level of care.

Following this commitment, Indigenous Services Canada has been mandated to engage with Inuit partners and communities on the co-creation of options for a holistic long‑term care continuum of health and social services for all community members with continuing care needs at all stages of life, including seniors, people living with disabilities and others. This engagement process will help fully understand the needs, challenges, realities and strengths of long-term continuing care services and supports in Inuit communities.

Without access to a well-coordinated continuum of health and social services and supports, especially in more remote settings, many Inuit are left with little choice but to leave their homes and families to seek care that, for the most part, does not meet their social and cultural needs. For the purposes of this work, ITK will take a continuum of care approach that encompasses a wider range of related services. A continuum of care approach means that the engagement will consider the journeys of individuals through health and social systems as they access culturally safe services to address their evolving health and social needs across throughout their lifespan.

Scope

The consultant(s) will work with ITK staff and NICoH on the following four priority areas of work and will support the refinement of associated components:

1. Discussion Paper that would inform Inuit-specific input to the development of a holistic continuum of long-term and continuing care services. The discussion paper will include a high‑level description of the current situation as it relates to Inuit and also provide Inuit-specific recommendations to potentially be incorporated into the continuum of care.

i) Review of current landscape as it relates to long-term care for Inuit within Inuit Nunangat;

ii) Researching current long-term care delivery to Inuit across the four Inuit regions and outside of Inuit Nunangat;

iii) Reviewing Inuit-specific and long-term care related recommendations from previous reports, Hansard, media articles, etc.;

iv) Researching and reviewing any applicable data, including funding for each Inuit region;

v) Reviewing and analyzing of gaps in the delivery of long-term care services and the related impacts/requirements.

2. Planning and facilitation of engagement sessions with Inuit. The engagement should solicit input on the elements of a holistic long-term care continuum that responds to the needs of Inuit elders, persons with disabilities and/or chronic illness.

i) There will be a minimum of five engagement sessions with Inuit to gather Inuit-specific recommendations;

ii) Organize and facilitate engagement session in each of the four Inuit land claim regions as well as with Inuit outside of Inuit Nunangat using background content from preliminary research to help construct the agenda and guide discussion;

iii) Draft interview guide and materials for engagement sessions using the federal regional toolkit and engagement (will be provided to the Consultant(s)) as a guide; and,

iv) Provide a draft topline report with minutes as well as major themes and outcomes from each engagement session.

3. A summary report of the engagement sessions that includes separate sections on each of the four Inuit regions as well as Inuit living in urban areas. The report will also include:

i) An Executive Summary;

ii) The discussion paper;

iii) Synthesis of major discussions, highlights, and common themes across all engagement sessions;

iv) Major themes and outcomes for each session; and,

v) Recommendations

4. A costing report providing preliminary costing for the various potential approaches and options derived from the research and engagement.

The deliverables for the Continuum of Long-Term Care Engagement are outlined below:

1. Discussion paper, including a high-level description of the current situation as it relates to Inuit and also provide Inuit-specific recommendations to potentially be incorporated into the continuum of care.

2. Creation of meeting packages for five separate engagement sessions to gather regional input and perspectives associated with the long-term care in Inuit Nunangat.

3. Summary engagement report including separate stand-alone sections for each Inuit region.

4. Revised final discussion paper based on input received from all engagement sessions.

5. Costing report that includes analysis for various care approaches and options as per the final discussion paper.

6. Presentation of results and recommendations to ITK and the NICoH.

Proposal:

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines for the Discussion paper and engagement sessions. The Discussion paper will be initiated no later than April 14, 2022 and a draft must be submitted and accepted no later than May 16, 2022. The engagement sessions should be completed no later than June 30, 2022. Final discussion paper based on all input must be completed by August 30, 2022. All final reports must be completed and presented to ITK by September 30, 2022. Proposal(s) should include:

1. Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project.

2. Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the various work components.

3. Daily rates for each of the team members with a breakdown of who will be responsible for each component of the work.

4. Access to two comparable scopes of work.

5. Three references and phone numbers of people/organizations for whom you have conducted similar work.

Role of the National Inuit Committee on Health:

NICoH will be responsible for the following tasks:

1. Providing high level guidance to ITK and/or the consultant(s).

2. Providing consultation (e.g. contributing to identifying key informants and key documents for review, including providing contact information).

3. Providing a timely review of draft reports; and timely approvals of plans and reports.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

1. Providing a plan with a timeline for each component.

2. Completing these components with input from ITK staff and/or NICoH within the designated timeframe.

3. Providing all necessary staff and equipment to conduct the components of the scope of work, including, but not limited to, research, writing, recording capability for meetings, transcription, etc., as required.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Potential for an excellent working relationship.

Evidence of high standards in the plan for the Discussion paper and engagement sessions.

Experience working with Inuit, knowledge of health systems, including in an Indigenous context.

Understanding social equity and social determinants of Inuit health.

Strong recommendations from references.

Compliance with the deadline.

Proposals will be scored out of a total of 100 points, including up to 40 points for the qualifications and capacity of the proponent; up to 20 points for methodology and approach; up to 30 points for the budget and cost-effectiveness; and 10 points for overall quality and understanding of the assignment. The assignment will be awarded to the applicant with the highest score.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by April 11, 2022, and all applicants will be promptly notified.

If you have any questions, please contact Wesley Rodney, Senior Policy Advisor at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on Friday, April 1, 2022 to Wesley Rodney, [email protected]