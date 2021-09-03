Request for Proposals (RFP): Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy-Implementation Plan

I. Organizational Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown towards full implementation. ITK advocates for policies, programs, and services to address the social, cultural, political, and environmental issues facing our people.

ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members from the four (4) Land Claims Organizations (LCO’s):

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC)

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI)

President, Nunatsiavut Government (NG)

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting permanent participant representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC)

II. Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy Implementation Plan

The high prevalence of food insecurity among Inuit is among the longest-lasting public health crises in Canada. According to the 2017 Aboriginal Peoples Survey, 76% of Inuit aged 15 and over living in Inuit Nunangat are experiencing food insecurity, meaning they struggle to access sufficient, safe, and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs, as well as their food preferences for a healthy and active life. This is a result of numerous interconnected social and economic inequities experienced by Inuit including poverty, high cost of living, climate change, inadequate infrastructure and systemic racism within our food system. While Inuit and all Canadians have the right to food, there is no federal government action that sets out to improve food insecurity for Inuit communities

ITK along with the Inuit Food Security Working Group (IFSWG) developed the Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy (INFSS) to advance Inuit-driven solutions for improving food security and creating a sustainable food system in Inuit Nunangat. The Inuit Food Security working group includes representation from the four Inuit land claims organizations, including the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Makivik Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, and the Nunatsiavut Government as well as the Inuit Circumpolar Council of Canada, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, the National Inuit Youth Council, and the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

The INFSS was released on July 12, 2021. The INFSS has a vision to end hunger and support food sovereignty through the development of a sustainable food system that reflects our societal values, supports out well-being, and ensures our access to affordable, nutritious, safe, and culturally preferred foods. The INFSS identifies measureable objectives and corresponding actions within five priority areas: legislation and policy, programs and services, knowledge and skills, food system and wellbeing, and research and advocacy.

ITK and the IFSWG are in the process of developing an implementation plan which outlines the deliverables for each action identified in the strategy as well as corresponding timelines. This document will provide achievable items that IFSWG members agree would advance the ultimate vision of the INFSS. ITK is seeking expertise to work with ITK and the IFSWG to complete the drafting of the implementation plan and assist with corresponding monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL) work for the INFSS.

III. Scope of Work Requirements

The contractor would work collaboratively with ITK and the IFSWG to develop an implementation plan for the INFSS. Additionally, the contractor would assist with the development of the associated monitoring, evaluation and learning work to build a framework for the INFSS by working collaboratively with ITK and the MEL contractor hired by ITK. The contractor would be required to undertake the following:

Work closely with the ITK internal food security team on process planning

Assist with running IFSWG teleconferences and workshops on the implementation plan content

Assist with organizing and leading discussion series sessions with external experts to inform the implementation plan (approximately 10-15 sessions)

Conduct research to inform the development of deliverables

Draft the implementation plan, and work with ITK representatives and the IFSWG to revise as needed

Finalize the implementation plan based on feedback from ITK and the IFSWG

Once finalized, liaise with ITK Communications Department, external design company, and translators to complete design of the implementation plan

Provide support to the ITK internal food security team on presentations and participate in internal ITK meetings when necessary

Participate in meetings with the MEL contractor and ITK internal food security team (approximately 6 – 1 hour sessions)

Assist with development of INFSS MEL framework

Specifically these tasks include:

1. Participate in planning meetings with ITK representatives

Assist with ongoing development of the implementation work plan

Strategize on steps needed for development of the implementation plan

2. Assist with meetings/workshops with the IFSWG on implementation planning

Collaborate with ITK on developing meeting agenda items

Support and facilitate when needed implementation planning discussions with the IFSWG

3. Assist with organizing and facilitating meetings with external experts

Work with ITK to organize discussion series with ITK, IFSWG members and external experts including academics, federal representatives, etc.

Support and facilitate discussions with external experts to inform implementation plan

4. Develop the implementation plan

Draft the implementation plan that includes corresponding deliverables to the INFSS actions and associated timelines based on ITK and IFSWG input, and informed by discussion series

5. Present submission to the IFSWG

Attend meeting and facilitate discussion with the IFSWG on the draft implementation plan

6. Finalize submission

Revise submission based on discussion with ITK and the IFSWG

Coordinate design, printing, and translation of implementation plan with ITK Communications Department, translators, and designers

7. Assist with development of INFSS evaluation framework

Participate in meetings and provide input into the design of the evaluation framework for the INFSS

Summary of Request for Proposals

Through this RFP, we are seeking an experienced applicant with an in-depth knowledge of Inuit within Inuit Nunangat, as well as their governance structures. We will assess proposals based on the following criteria (please include in your proposal):

Qualifications of the applicant including education, past experience, interest, and proven track record of working on food security;

Project description, outlining a sound, comprehensive approach that covers all tasks outlined in Section III (Scope of Work Requirements);

Budget and budget justifications that fit with the project description, scope, and timelines;

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Inuit Nunangat with respect to the unique political, geographical and cultural autonomy of each of the four (4) Inuit regions;

Knowledge and consideration of ITK strategies, frameworks and action plans; and,

Experience working in partnership with Inuit organizations.

We expect this work to begin on October 4, 2021 and continue to January 30, 2022. We anticipate the work will require 2.5 days/week October – December, 2021 (14 weeks) and 2 days/week in January, 2022 (4 weeks).

Submission Deadline: Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on September 20, 2021 to Lauren Goodman at [email protected].