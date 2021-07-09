Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to undertake a needs assessment of climate data in Inuit Nunangat.

This assessment will be centered on the data: determining what data is needed, by whom and what should be done to meet these needs. The assessment will be a desktop exercise, beginning with a literature review including publications in academic journals, sources of traditional knowledge and other reputable sources such as government websites and position papers. Other reports from climate risk or vulnerability assessments that have been completed by different communities or organizations should also be included.

Once the review has been conducted, an analysis will be completed to assist policy makers. The results of the review and the analysis are to be presented in a single report.

As ITK work closely with Inuit Land Claim Organizations, a draft of this report will be submitted to them for review through the National Inuit Climate Change Committee (NICCC). Feedback from this review will be incorporated into the final report.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 53 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Climate Change Committee and the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy

The Department of Policy Advancement at ITK coordinates the National Inuit Climate Change Committee (NICCC). The Committee provides a collective Inuit voice on climate change impacts, mitigation, and adaption issues to stakeholders and policy makers. NICCC has been the driving force behind the development of the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy (NICCS), released in June 2019. The strategy focuses on collaborative approaches to achieving action with partners in five main interconnected priority areas.

Knowledge and Capacity is one of the five priority areas in the strategy, with the goal to “Advance Inuit capacity and knowledge in climate decision-making.”

Scope

Inuit have largely been excluded from participation in federal, provincial, and territorial climate decision-making. In order to ensure that Inuit can meaningfully contribute to climate decisions, and to improve local Inuit access to the best available climate data and services, we must have the opportunity and capacity to become fully engaged. Increased capacity, coordination and information sharing are necessary to benefit climate decision-making both within and beyond Inuit Nunangat by improving climate research and educational goals, and enabling more effective use of Inuit knowledge.

This assessment aims to determine the data needs of Inuit rightsholders and how these needs will best be fulfilled.

The following steps are to be followed:

Determine and categorize principal anticipated effects of climate change in Inuit Nunangat.

Given item 1, determine data and informational resources needed to monitor, mitigate, and adapt to changes. These resources can be data sets, projections, maps, or training and learning experiences.

Determine what organizations/rightsholders/stakeholders ( Recipients ) require the informational resources identified in item 2 and why they have this need.

) require the informational resources identified in item 2 and why they have this need. Determine what organizations ( Providers ) are best suited to provide informational resources (item 2) to Recipients (item 3). A justification for this determination is expected.

) are best suited to provide informational resources (item 2) to (item 3). A justification for this determination is expected. Determine what services are currently being offered by Providers that might fill the needs of Recipients .

that might fill the needs of . Given items 2, 4 and 5, determine what gaps exist that must be filled.

Step 1-2: Determine Principal Effects and Required Data

The aim of these steps is to determine and categorize the principal anticipated effects of climate change in Inuit Nunangat and what data types are needed to empower mitigation and adaptation efforts.

As stated above, the review process should include publications in academic journals, sources of traditional knowledge and other reputable sources such as government websites and position papers. Other reports from climate risk or vulnerability assessments that have been completed by different communities or organizations should also be included. ITK will be involved in the scoping phase to ensure most important sources are reviewed.

Review should be comprehensive of:

All available sources specific to impacts on Inuit in Canada.

Most sources specific to climate change impacts in the Arctic.

Many sources related to climate change impacts on Indigenous people and in remote communities.

The research should focus broadly on the following questions:

What are the principal types of anticipated impacts of climate change in the Arctic?

How can these impacts be categorized? E.g. impacts on ecology, infrastructure, by region, etc.

What are the principal types of data that can enable mitigation and adaptation efforts for each effect category? What should be the accuracy/quality of this climate data? (i.e. higher risk decisions demand higher quality data) For data identified, what limitations exist for its use? Can that data be “downscaled” for use at a more local level (is it regional, territorial, national, international)? What are the assumptions that accompany the data for this application?



Step 3-4: Determine Recipients and Providers

The aim of these steps is to examine the political and societal landscape in Inuit Nunangat to determine what organizations (Recipients) are most in need of the climate data identified in the previous steps. We must also examine the political and informational landscape in Canada to determine what organizations (Providers) are best suited to providing said data to the Recipients identified.

The research questions are the following:

For each anticipated impact category, what organizations will be required to mitigate/adapt?

Which types of data are required for each of these potential Recipients ?

? What are the principal data Providers that can fulfill these data needs to the potential Recipients?

Steps 5-6: Current Services and Needs

The aim of these steps is to determine what services are currently offered by Providers and what potential service gaps exist.

The research questions are the following:

What data services are currently being offered by Providers that might fill the needs identified in Step 4 ?

that might fill the needs identified in ? What Recipient needs are not being met by Providers ?

needs are not being met by ? What services are required to meet Recipient needs?

needs? What Providers are best suited to filling these gaps and how?

Report:

Policy makers within Inuit governance structures as well as the Federal Government are seeking to understand climate change data needs.

All findings and conclusions drawn from the assessment are to be provided in a report summarizing the approach taken, findings and conclusions, as well as recommendations and next steps.

Proposal

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines that includes the above deliverables. The work must be completed no later than 01 Nov 21.

Proposal should include:

A detailed work plan, outlining the proposed activities, itemized cost estimates for project activities, and timeline for the various components of the project. Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development, coordination, and execution of the work plan. Access to two examples of previous work. Three references and phone numbers of people for whom you have conducted similar or relevant work.

Role of ITK staff

ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:

Choosing the consultant and finalizing scope of work. Approving plans and components of the assessment. Providing timely review of draft reports; and, timely approvals of plans and reports.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a work plan with timeline for each component. Conducting these components with input from ITK staff and the National Inuit Climate Change Committee within the designated timeframe.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria ITK will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Potential for excellent working relationship.

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Working knowledge of climate change, conducting reviews and analysis.

Strong recommendations from references.

Compliance with deadline.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by 30 Aug 21, and all applicants will be promptly notified.

If you have any questions, please contact Alex Brisco at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on 09 Aug 21 to:

Alex Brisco at [email protected]