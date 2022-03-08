Request for Proposals (RFP): National Inuit Youth Summit Event Planning

Organizational Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC) is the national representational organization for Canada’s Inuit youth which fosters, promotes and protects the priorities and perspectives of Inuit youth through advocacy, community and regional engagement and national collaboration at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. The NIYC membership is composed of the following members:

Youth Coordinator (or designate), Kitikmeot Inuit Association

Youth Coordinator (or designate), Kivalliq Inuit Association

Youth Coordinator (or designate), Qikiqtani Inuit Association

Youth Coordinator (or designate), Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Qarjuit Youth Council, Makivik Corporation

Youth Coordinator (or designate), Nunatsiavut Government

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Scope of Work

ITK & the NIYC are seeking proposals to help coordinate national level activities for Inuit youth and build on planning for the National Inuit Youth Summit (NIYS or the Summit) which will take place virtually Monday July 25, 2022 to Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The NIYS is a biennial event which has historically been attended in person by approximately 100 youth delegates ranging in age from 15 to 35 years old. However, due to COVID-19 the Summit is moving online for 2022 and will be conducted virtually.

NIYS activities have included skills development workshops, discussion groups, on-the-land and cultural activities, and NIYC priority setting.

Coordination work will include providing secretariat support to the National Inuit Youth Council by organizing weekly NIYS planning meetings, developing meeting materials, and liaising with the President of NIYC, council members, ITK’s communications department and the NIYC secretariat on matters relating to the planning and implementation of the event.

Working with NIYC and ITK, the successful applicant will be required to undertake the following:

Act as primary contact for Summit related activities, including event-planning, logistical coordination, and sponsorship development

Operate the virtual platform that has been selected

Coordinate invitations and follow-up to guest speakers

Update schedule of activities in collaboration with NIYC

Co-develop a safety plan (counselling, peer-to-peer support)

Create a Summit assessment plan (delegate evaluation)

Create a Summit planning/best practices template for future Summits

Manage the implementation of the summit and all virtual logistical coordination during Summit

Planning that takes into consideration the internet and bandwidth situation across Inuit Nunangat

Summary of Request for Proposals

Through this RFP, we are seeking an experienced online/virtual event planner who, in collaboration with NIYC and ITK, can plan and implement a high-quality virtual Summit while developing best practices and procedures for future youth summits. We will assess proposals based on the following criteria (please include in your proposal):

Qualifications of the applicant (CVs for each team member), including past experience, interest and a proven track record developing and implementing plans for online/virtual, large scale projects.

Project description, outlining a sound, comprehensive approach that covers all tasks outlined in Section II (Scope of Work Requirements).

Achievable

Budget and budget justification that fit with the project description and milestones, including the rate for each team member.

Experience working in partnership with Inuit organizations

We anticipate that this work will begin in April 2022 and end in early August 2022.

Budget: The budget should address the tasks outlined above. Value for money will be a key consideration in assessing the proposals.

Scoring: Proposals will be scored out of a total of 100 points, including: up to 10 points for overall quality and understanding of the assignment, up to 20 points for methodology and approach, up to 40 for the qualifications, experience planning events with bandwidth connectivity hurdles, and capacity of the proponent, and up to 30 points for the budget and cost effectiveness. The assignment will be awarded to the applicant with the highest score, after a verification interview.

Submission Deadline: Your electronic submission should be sent by 5:00 pm EST on Friday, March 25 , 2022 to both Katelyn Collins, Policy Advisor, at [email protected] and Brian Pottle, National Inuit Youth Council President at [email protected].

If you have any questions or need clarification, please contact Katelyn Collins in writing at [email protected].