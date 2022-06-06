Request for Proposals (RFP): Conservation and Protection through an Inuit Nunangat Lens Position Paper

OVERVIEW
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to support the development of a National Inuit position paper that looks at conservation and protection through an Inuit Nunangat lens.
This work should include:
- Inuit-specific guidance for ecosystem management and Inuit use;
- Inuit-specific recommendations to address Inuit Nunangat’s approach to wildlife and ecosystem protections, including sea, land and ice;
- Inuit-specific recommendations for sustainably managing areas of cultural and historical importance;
- Inuit needs in terms of supports and funding to provide sustainable management practices for Inuit Nunangat.
BACKGROUND
INUIT TAPIRIIT KANATAMI (ITK)
ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.
The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.
ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:
- Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation
- President, Makivik Corporation
- President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.
- President, Nunatsiavut Government
In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:
- President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada
- President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada
- President, National Inuit Youth Council
SCOPE
Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas are a mechanism adopted by the Government of Canada and although they have some strengths such as Indigenous-led management opportunities, much of their defining characters have limitations in relation to Inuit Nunangat-specific conservation and protection challenges. This project will seek to redefine conservation and protection through an Inuit Nunangat-specific lens, including terminology that directly reflects an Inuit approach.
Working with ITK, Inuit regions and experts, this position paper will feed into a larger collaborative report developed with DFO-CCG, ECCC and PC around current federal mechanisms and their challenges and successes across Inuit Nunangat. This paper will also explore potential opportunities of change to create more robust, responsible management measures while promoting Inuit self-determination, the implementation of the Inuit Nunangat Policy and direction from UNDRIP and the government’s reconciliation mandate.
The scope of this project will include direction on the following four points:
- Together, with Inuit regions and ITK, develop proposed guidance for responsible management of lands, waters, ice and ecosystems, including desirable conservation and protection practices, coastal management and infrastructure development.
- Explore what conservation and protection looks like through an Inuit-Nunangat lens including jurisdictional requirements, land use, resource development and economy as well as the holistic preservation flora and fauna and Inuit relationship to the environment.
- Identify Inuit Nunangat-specific recommendations for next steps in the Government of Canada’s approach to conservation and protection and the methods for achieving an Inuit Nunangat specific approach in coordination with the government.
- Create a report to be presented to ITK and then incorporated into a co-developed report with various federal departments.
Support for ITK’s marine lead in the development of the position paper and associated work plan to include:
- Content development for the position paper.
- Discussions with regions through the National Inuit Marine Committee (NIMC), other committees and working groups as required, with experts and bi-laterally with Inuit regions.
- Research and background to inform the paper.
- Draft, revise, and finalize the National Marine position paper.
PROPOSAL
We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines that includes the above deliverables. The work must be completed no later than 15 September 2022.
Proposal should include:
- A detailed work plan, outlining the proposed activities, itemized cost estimates for project activities, and timeline for the various components of the project.
- Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development, coordination, and execution of the work plan.
- Experience working with Inuit and Inuit Nunangat.
- Contact information for references who can provide strong recommendations.
Role of ITK staff
ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:
- Choosing the consultant and finalizing scope of work.
- Approving plans and components of the project.
- Providing timely review of documents, reports and deliverables.
Role of the Consultant
The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:
- Providing a work plan with timeline for each component.
- Conducting these components with input from ITK staff and the National Inuit Marine Committee within the designated timeframe.
Selection Criteria and Process
The following are the criteria ITK will use in the selection process:
- Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).
- Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.
- Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.
- Strong recommendations from references.
- Compliance with deadline.
Your electronic submission should be sent by 5:00 pm EST on June 15, 2021 to:
Jackie Kidd at [email protected]
All proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by June 20, 2022, and all applicants will be promptly notified.
If you have any questions, please contact Jackie Kidd at [email protected]