Request for Proposals (RFP): Feasibility Study – Towards an Inuit Universal Child Care System

Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to conduct a feasibility study that assesses the possibility of utilizing the existing evergreen Inuit Early Learning and Child Care (IELCC) Framework funding and the newly announced Canada-Wide Child Care System funding to create an Inuit-centered child care system for Inuit Nunangat.

This Inuit Universal Child Care System would eliminate the cost of child care for Inuit children, increase the number of licensed spaces for Inuit in Inuit Nunangat, and increase the base wages for Inuit Early Childhood Educators. The feasibility study will include a cost-benefit analysis of this distinctions-based Inuit Universal Child Care System for children, families, and communities, that incorporates a Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) lens.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Inuit Early Childhood Development Working Group

The Department of Policy Advancement at ITK coordinates and works in collaboration with the Inuit Early Childhood Development Working Group (IECDWG). The IECDWG is comprised of representatives from the following organizations: Nunatsiavut Government, Kativik Regional Government (KRG), IRC, Kakivak Association, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, Kivalliq Inuit Association, Kitikmeot Inuit Association, NTI, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and ITK.

The IECDWG members have a wealth of knowledge and experience in Early Learning and Child Care programs. It is expected that this feasibility assessment will be done in close collaboration with ITK and the IECDWG.

Inuit Early Learning and Child Care

Inuit view ELCC as an opportunity for cultural revitalization that holds the possibility of connecting Inuit with their land, culture, language, and histories. It is also a significant step towards self-determination, reconciliation, and cultural revitalization. The Inuit vision is an ELCC system that provides the best possible start to life for Inuit children, including the opportunity to learn and speak Inuktut, to grow up prepared to live a harmonious life rooted in Inuit ways of knowing, and to be equipped to participate in Canadian society.

Inuit children have the right to access culturally appropriate early learning and child care services no matter where they live in Canada. Supporting families to have affordable access to quality early learning and child care programs not only supports the child, it supports the family and the community as a whole.

The importance of access to high quality culturally appropriate early learning and child care opportunities is supported by:

The Goals and Principles of the Inuit Early Learning and Child Care Framework

The Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action: Education (8, 9, 12), and Health (20)

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice for Inuit: Knowledge (16.4), Urban Data (16.6), Education (16.21), and Inuit Education (16.25)

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Article 14 (Right to Education) and Article 22 (Protection for Children, Elders, Women, and Individuals with Disabilities)

Regular access to early childhood education and care not only supports the healthy development of children in their formative years, but it also increases the excitement of learning and leads to success in elementary, secondary, and even post-secondary schooling.

Delivering quality programs in Inuit Nunangat requires there to be consistent and adequate funding to develop, maintain and nurture Inuit-designed programs. It is also necessary to ensure that there are culturally competent, qualified, well-trained, trauma‑informed educators and staff who are well‑paid and valued for their important work. To ensure substantive equality for Inuit children and their families, child care should be easily accessible and affordable. Financial barriers should not determine if a child has access to quality early childhood education and care.

Early Childhood Educators and Child Care Assistants are essential workers in a high functioning society. This workforce within Inuit Nunangat has typically been poorly paid, is primarily staffed by Inuit women, and has a high turnover rate. To guarantee retention of highly skilled educators, and the attraction of new Inuit entries to the industry, there needs to be sufficient financial incentives for this work.

The Government of Canada – working with Indigenous partners like ITK – has developed and released the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework. The Framework provides a guide for communities, program administrators, service providers, policy makers and governments to work towards achieving a shared vision that all Indigenous children have the opportunity to experience high-quality, culturally-strong ELCC. The Framework is meant to support, coordinate and guide the design, delivery and governance of Indigenous ELCC that is anchored in self-determination, centered on children and grounded in culture, through new policies, processes, partnerships, authorities, capacities, programs and investments that will strengthen Indigenous ELCC in Canada.

Scope

The successful applicant will be required to undertake the following work in consultation and collaboration with ITK and the IECDWG, within the budget and timeframes stipulated:

Component 1: Review of Existing Inuit ELCC Funding Commitments and Agreements and Examination of Current State:

Compile information and conduct an environmental scan on the current state of ELCC as it applies to Inuit children, including but not limited to:

an inventory of existing child care facilities within Inuit Nunangat;

the current capacity of licensed child care centres within Inuit Nunangat;

existing child care subsidies available for Inuit families throughout Inuit Nunangat;

the existing wage enhancement subsidies for Inuit Early Childhood Educators; and,

the existing regional / national funding structures and frameworks that currently exist for all Inuit children under the age of six years old and their families in regard to ELCC programs.

Research successful ELCC systems that provide high quality, free or low-cost programs for families, particularly for minority communities, and that include wage subsidies and supports (wage top-ups) for Early Childhood Educators and child care staff, and other employee retention approaches.

The environmental scan should include engagement in all four Inuit regions. The engagement would include the development of an engagement plan, discussion guide, and conducting the key informant interviews. Information from the engagement should further inform the initial research and compiling of information on the existing ELCC system in Inuit Nunangat.

In conducting the environmental scan, the consultant(s) should consider information that may be useful for decision-makers to support the development of an Inuit Universal Child Care System for Inuit Nunangat. Examples could include, for example, evidence about the increased availability of child care spaces, improved wages for Inuit Early Childhood Educators, improved educational outcomes, and improved community facilities.

The deliverable for the first component of the project will be a background paper describing the current state of ELCC for Inuit children in Inuit Nunangat that also compares and contrasts it with successful, high-quality, ELCC systems. The paper will include an inventory of existing child care facilities in Inuit Nunangat. The paper will also include details about the engagement and will be included as a section in the final report.

Component 2: Economic Analysis and Costing

Based on an understanding of the current and desired state for ELCC for Inuit children in Inuit Nunangat, develop clear objectives to inform the development and evaluation of a range of options for the introduction of an Inuit Universal Child Care System; and,

Conduct an economic analysis to cost an Inuit Universal Child Care System for Inuit Nunangat and the potential benefits and savings for the implementation of each option (g., parent subsidies, subsidized licensed spaces for licensed child care, funding unlicensed child care options, etc.).

The economic analysis should outline the costs involved in creating an Inuit Universal Child Care System that includes a parent fee of $10 a day and also for one that is free for Inuit children.

Component 3: A Way Forward Final Report

The feasibility study for an Inuit Universal Child Care System will include the development of a comprehensive report (including an executive summary, methodology, background, and all appendices), that provides options and recommendations for a way forward and how it may be implemented. The feasibility study will incorporate a GBA+ lens.

To inform the design and development of an Inuit Universal Child Care System for Inuit Nunangat, the report will also:

Provide options for a way forward and how this may be implemented and its costing. This includes for both $10 a day child care and one that is free for Inuit children;

Consider which stakeholders should be involved, and how, and what process could be followed to establish and implement an Inuit Universal Child Care System for Inuit Nunangat;

Determine appropriate funding mechanisms that will minimize administrative burden on child care providers and Inuit families

Provide options on how to ensure Inuit children are given priority in accessing early learning and child care within Inuit Nunangat;

Provide an estimate of what additional child care facilities are required;

Provide options on how to increase the number of available child care spaces for Inuit;

Provide options on ways to increase the supply of qualified Inuit Early Childhood Educators; and,

Provide options on how to ensure Inuit Educators are given hiring priority in child care within Inuit Nunangat.

Component 4: Finalize and Present the Report

The successful contractor will also be required to:

Work with ITK staff and members of the IECDWG to validate and refine the final report;

Respond to questions and requests for clarification;

Present the final draft of the report to ITK staff, and various ITK working groups for feedback, and revise the report as necessary.

Proposal

Through this RFP, we are seeking an experienced consultant with an in-depth knowledge of Inuit within Inuit Nunangat, as well as the ELCC system in Canada. We require a specialist in ELCC who can provide ITK and the IECDWG with a report that will include the feasibility of creating a distinctions-based child care plan for Inuit children and Inuit Early Childhood Educators. Your proposal must clearly include the following criteria:

Project description, outlining a sound, comprehensive, approach that covers all tasks outlined in Section IV (Scope of Work Requirements);

Description of a collaborative and participatory approach to this work, including detailed steps for involving ITK and the IECDWG in developing, validating and refining the final deliverable;

Outline of expected results. The expected results should outline how inclusion of the Inuit Early Learning and Child Care Framework, TRC Calls to Action, MMIWG2S+ Calls for Justice, and UNDRIP recommendations will be respected;

Achievable, measurable milestones and approximate timelines;

Budget and budget justification that fit with the project description and milestones that are inclusive of estimates of the level of effort for each team member and the daily and hourly billing rate for each; and,

Examples of previous projects that demonstrate experience with a similar scope of work requirements.

Essential Qualifications

A demonstrated ability to collaboratively conduct a comprehensive environmental scan and economic analysis of community programming;

Knowledge of, and experience in, assessing the financial and operational value of large-scale projects;

A demonstrated ability to include a GBA+ lens to the analysis;

Education, past experience, interest and knowledge of Inuit health and social development priorities;

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Inuit Nunangat with respect to the unique political, geographical and cultural autonomy of each of the four Inuit regions; and,

Experience working in partnership with Indigenous/Inuit non-profit organizations.

Asset Qualifications

Knowledge and consideration of ITK strategies, frameworks and action plans; and,

A background and experience related to Indigenous and/or Inuit Early Learning and Child Care.

Interviews and references may be required upon request.

We anticipate that this work will begin the week of May 9, 2022 and be completed by October 3, 2022.

Selection Criteria

The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:

Qualifications of the applicant(s), including education, past experience, interest and a proven track record relating to the scope of work.

Detailed scope of knowledge and expertise in the areas identified under parts III and IV

Service description, outlining a sound, comprehensive and detailed approach that covers all tasks outlined in the Scope of Work Requirements).

Budget and budget justification that fit with the scope of work.

Experience working with Indigenous organizations. Experience working in an Inuit Nunangat context and with Inuit representational organizations is a definite asset.

Strong recommendations from references.

Potential for excellent working relationship.

Scoring: Proposals will be scored out of a total of 100 points, including up to 30 points for the qualifications and capacity of the proponent; up to 30 points for methodology and approach; up to 20 points for the budget and cost-effectiveness; and 20 points for overall quality and understanding of the assignment.

Budget: Value for money will be a key consideration in assessing the proposals.

Conflict of Interest: Officials representing Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and members of the IECDWG who have been part of detailing the requirements described in the RFP. Applicants/bidders shall not engage any of the involved representatives to assist in the development of any proposal responding to the RFP or to perform work to be conducted pursuant to any contract under this RFP. Failure of the applicant/bidder to abide by these restrictions shall result in immediate disqualification of that applicant/bidder’s proposal.

