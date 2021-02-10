Organizational Background
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and 50 percent of its coastline. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.
The comprehensive land claim agreements settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown towards their full implementation. ITK advocates for policies, programs and services to address the cultural, political and environmental issues facing our people.
ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members:
- President, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC)
- President, Makivik Corporation
- President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI)
- President, Nunatsiavut Government
In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board of Directors:
- President, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada
- President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada
- President, National Inuit Youth Council
The National Inuit Committee on Health (NICoH)
The Policy Advancement Department at ITK coordinates the NICoH, a sub-committee of the ITK Board consisting of members from the Inuit Land Claims Organizations (or their designates) as well as Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada and the National Inuit Youth Council. NICoH provides advice to the Board in relation to health and social issues and has several technical level working groups in various policy areas, which report to it. NICoH is serving as the senior-most national level Inuit committee working on the co-development of Indigenous Health Legislation.
Overview:
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to support its work on the co-development of federal distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation. This will involve the three main components outlined below:
- The completion of a discussion paper that would inform Inuit-specific input to the development of the legislation. The discussion paper will include a high-level description of the health systems across each of the four Inuit Nunangat regions and also provide Inuit-specific recommendations to potentially be incorporated into federal Indigenous Health Legislation.
- Planning and facilitation of engagement sessions across the four Inuit regions as well as with Inuit outside of Inuit Nunangat with the discussion paper above being used to help inform sessions.
- Ongoing support to ITK, as required, during the legislative co-development phase of the federal Indigenous Health Legislation over a period of approximately one year.
Scope of Work Requirements
For the purposes of this work, health and healthcare is defined in the broadest sense and includes but is not limited to medical, physiotherapy, dental, pharmaceutical, home, community, traditional/cultural and mental health components. Given this, the consultant(s) will work with ITK staff and NICoH on the following three priority areas of work and will support the refinement of associated components:
- Discussion Paper with recommendations to inform Inuit-specific input to the development of Indigenous Health Legislation with the following content, at a minimum.
-
- Comparison of health-related legislation and policies (i.e. Canada Health Act, Indian Act, 1979 Indian Health Policy, 1989 Health Transfer Policy, etc.);
- High-level patient-centric description of the delivery of healthcare to Inuit across the four Inuit regions and outside of Inuit Nunangat, including:
- logistical and cultural (linguistic) components, ensuring that the unique aspects in each of the four Inuit land claim regions, including respective Land Claims Agreements, are accurately described; and,
- The role of federal, provincial/territorial and other organizations in the administration and delivery of healthcare services;
- Scan of recommendations from previous Commissions (i.e. Truth and Reconciliation Commission, National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Viens Commission, Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, etc.) which address systemic racism in health care, and service gaps within the health system as experienced by Inuit;
- High-level review of health transfer agreements and funding in place in each Inuit land claim region and how this affects associated healthcare systems;
- Exploration of health data in two contexts:
- Inuit representative organization access to health data; and,
- Accessibility of personal health data to individuals.
- Planning and facilitation of engagement sessions with Inuit:
-
- Organize and facilitate one in-depth, multi-day, virtual engagement session in each of the four Inuit land claim regions as well as with Inuit outside of Inuit Nunangat using background content from the discussion paper to help construct the agenda and guide discussion;
- Provide a report with minutes as well as major themes and outcomes from each engagement session;
- Provide a summary report that synthesizes major discussions, highlights and common themes across all five in-depth engagement sessions; and,
- Revise the Discussion paper (deliverable #1) based on input received during the engagement sessions.
- Support ITK, as required, during the co-development of the Indigenous Health Legislation:
-
- Review of materials and provision of advice on ongoing basis for approximately one year.
The deliverables for the Indigenous Health Legislation support are outlined below:
- Discussion paper(s), including standalone Executive Summary, with Inuit-specific recommendations in relation to federal Indigenous Health Legislation. The Discussion paper is to be revised subsequent to engagement sessions.
- Creation of meeting package for five separate in-depth multi-day, virtual engagement sessions to gather regional input and perspectives associated with the development of Indigenous Health Legislation.
- Ongoing advice to ITK during co-development of Indigenous Health Legislation.
Proposal:
We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines for the Discussion paper and engagement sessions as well as the provision of ongoing advice to ITK during the do-development process. The Discussion paper will be initiated no later than March 1, 2021 and must be completed (final report submitted and accepted) no later than May 31, 2021. The engagement sessions should be completed no later than July 30, 2021. Proposal(s) should include:
- Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project.
- Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the various work components.
- Access to two comparable scopes of work.
- Three references and phone numbers of people for whom you have conducted similar work.
Role of the National Inuit Committee on Health:
NICoH will be responsible for the following tasks:
- Providing high level guidance to ITK and/or the consultant(s).
- Providing consultation (e.g. contributing to identifying key informants and key documents for review, including providing contact information).
- Providing a timely review of draft reports; and timely approvals of plans and reports.
Role of the Consultant
The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:
- Providing a plan with a timeline for each component.
- Completing these components with input from ITK staff and/or NICoH within the designated timeframe.
- Providing all necessary staff and equipment to conduct the components of the scope of work, including, but not limited to, research, writing, recording capability for meetings, transcription, etc., as required.
Summary of Request for Proposals
Selection Criteria and Process
The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:
- Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).
- Potential for an excellent working relationship.
- Evidence of high standards in the plan for the Discussion paper and engagement sessions.
- Experience working with Inuit, knowledge of health systems and legislation as it relates to health, including Indigenous health.
- Understanding social equity and social determinants of Inuit health.
- Strong recommendations from references.
- Compliance with the deadline.
Submission Deadline
Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on February 19, 2020
Submit Proposals To
The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by February 26, 2021, and all applicants will be promptly notified.
If you have any questions, please contact Jenny Tierney, Assistant Director of Policy Advancement at [email protected]
Jenny Tierney, [email protected]