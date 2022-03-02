Request for Proposals (RFP): Inuit Energy Pathways – Renewable Energy Goals

Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant to draft a report outlining renewable energy infrastructure goals for Inuit Nunangat.

This work will include:

Developing a detailed scope of work including research objectives.

Conducting research including outreach and consultation when necessary for the project objectives.

Drafting a report based on research findings.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Scope

1. Developing a detailed scope of work including research objectives.

The consultant will work with ITK staff to develop a detailed scope of work. The objectives of the report will include the following elements:

a) Describing the current energy generation infrastructure landscape in Inuit Nunangat.

b) Detailing the impacts of diesel energy generation in Inuit Nunangat, including but not limited to GHG emissions (estimate of total emissions), spills, air quality and energy security.

c) Identifying what regional goals should be regarding reducing impacts of energy generation, which:

may be based on GHG emission targets/or reducing impacts detailed in item b)

should be couched in context of commitments made by the federal government concerning national emission targets, off-diesel initiatives and other social policy initiatives

must include as assessment of feasibility, rough cost estimates, etc.

d) Identifying what future regional electricity needs are likely to be; both in terms of demand as well as updates to infrastructure (5, 10 and 20-year timeframes.)

e) Combining the findings from items c) and d) to outline what changes to infrastructure need to occur in Inuit Nunangat to meet impact reduction goals.

f) Summarizing findings in renewable energy goals, with a timeframe if possible, for Inuit Nunangat.

Any hurdles to the objectives as well as needs for outreach or consultations should be identified at this stage.

For reference, the First Nation Leadership in BC’s Renewable Energy Future includes many of the elements we are looking for in this work.

2. Conducting research including outreach and consultation when necessary for the project initiatives.

The consultant will perform desktop research of all relevant sources regarding the objectives identified in the previous step of the project. If outreach or consultations have been identified as necessary during the previous step they will also be conducted with the assistance and guidance of ITK staff.

3. Drafting a report based on research findings.

Research findings will be shared with ITK staff for discussion and input. The report will then be drafted, and further review conduction before final publication.

Proposal:

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines that includes the above deliverables.

Proposal should include:

1. Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project.

2. Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the plan.

3. Access to two examples of previous work.

4. Three references of people for whom you have conducted similar or relevant work.

Role of ITK staff:

ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:

Working with chosen consultant to finalize scope of work.

Approving plans of the research component of the work.

Working with the consultant to select project initiatives for elaboration.

Providing timely review of plans, reports and deliverables.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a plan with timeline for each component.

Completing these components with input from ITK staff within the designated timeframe.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Experience in Canadian indigenous energy policy.

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Strong recommendations from references.

Inuit membership in project team.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria.

If you have any questions, please contact Alex Brisco at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on March 31, 2022 to Alex Brisco at [email protected]