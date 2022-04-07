Request for Proposals (RFP): Inuit Wildlife Governance Map

Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant to create a map and associated report on Inuit wildlife governance.

This work will include:

Developing a detailed scope of work including research objectives.

Conducting desktop research on legal and institutional structures.

Creating a user-friendly graphic representation (map) of structures and mechanisms.

Drafting an explanatory text for the map.

Drafting a report that explains research findings and identifies potential gaps in structures and next steps.

We aim to create a user-friendly guide to the complex wildlife governance landscape in Inuit Nunangat.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Inuit Wildlife Group

The principal group coordinating Inuit wildlife issues at a national level is the Inuit Wildlife Group (IWG). It reliably enables close coordination between ITK and Inuit regional organizations on national and international wildlife issues.

The IWG includes representatives from ITK, ICC, Inuvialuit Game Council, Inuvialuit Regional Corp, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivik Corporation, and the Nunatsiavut Government.

Scope

Developing a detailed scope of work including research objectives.

The first phase of this project will involve refining the objectives. This includes identifying key organizations in each jurisdictional level such as community, regional, provincial and territorial, national, and international. These may include, but not be limited to, Inuit Land Claims Organizations, Game Councils, Hunter and Trapper Associations, wildlife management boards, Institutions of Public Governance, Advisory Panels (such as COSEWIC), etc.

Research methodology will also be refined, including what type of outreach will take place.

The primary research question stated below can be refined and clarified:

“What are all the ways that an Inuit rights holder may be involved in decision making processes about wildlife, in each region of Inuit Nunangat.”

The intended audience will be both Inuit and non-Inuit hoping to gain an understanding of the complex landscape created by the various organizations involved in wildlife management in Inuit Nunangat.

Conducting desktop research on legal and institutional structures.

The consultant will perform desktop research of all relevant sources regarding the research questions identified in the previous step of the project.

Creating a user-friendly graphic representation (map) of structures and mechanisms.

Findings from the previous step should be arranged in a draft form of a map and shared with ITK staff and the Inuit Wildlife Group for discussion and input.

The map will consist of a visual representation such as a flow chart and be accompanied by text descriptions of the mechanisms and how they function (next step).

Drafting an explanatory text for the map.

Drafting a brief report that explains research findings and identifies potential gaps in structures and next steps.

Proposal:

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines for the research and creation of the Inuit Wildlife Governance Map that includes the above deliverables. The project must be completed no later than August 1, 2022.

The proposal should include:

Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project. Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the plan. Access to two examples of previous work. References of people for whom the consultant has conducted similar or relevant work.

Role of ITK staff:

ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:

Working with chosen consultant to finalize scope of work. Approving plans of the research component of the work. Working with the consultant to select project initiatives for elaboration. Providing timely review of plans, reports and deliverables.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a plan with timeline for each component. Conducting these components with input from ITK staff and the Inuit Wildlife Group within the designated timeframe.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria that will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Experience in research on wildlife governance.

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Strong recommendations from references.

Inuit membership in project team.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria.

If you have any questions, please contact Alex Brisco, Senior Policy Advisor, at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on April 28, 2022 to:

[email protected]