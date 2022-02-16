Request for Proposals (RFP): Policy Advice and Expertise in Support of Inuit Nunangat Infrastructure Priorities

Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to lead consultations with the four regional land claims organizations to develop preliminary cost estimates for up to 50 infrastructure projects with the potential to scale up to 100 infrastructure projects. The projects identified by regions will fall into a number of priority areas, including energy, telecommunications/broadband, air and marine transportation, and health and social infrastructure, among other asset classes.

The successful proponent will work with each region to produce the following elements for each project,

a high level project description;

a high-level business case;

a project prioritization matrix;

a rough order of magnitude cost estimate for each project; and,

a 10 year project delivery plan for each region.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Infrastructure Priorities of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee

Infrastructure funding shortfalls and outdated approaches to fiscal policy have led to a significant infrastructure gap between Inuit and all other groups in Canada, including First Nations, Métis, as well as non-Indigenous Canadians. To reverse the trend of a growing infrastructure deficit within Inuit communities, there is a need to increase and accelerate investments to support Inuit infrastructure priorities.

The Government of Canada has committed to work on a distinctions-basis with First Nations, Inuit and Métis to close the critical infrastructure gap in Indigenous communities by 2030. In Budget 2021 the government committed a total of $517 million over 4 years for Inuit infrastructure projects. Inuit regions are now working to deliver those projects while building on past advocacy to engage the federal government on a second investment in Budget 2023.

In the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) were directed to co-lead (with Indigenous partners) a distinctions-based process to define Indigenous infrastructure needs and determine the level of investment needed to close the infrastructure gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Through the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee Infrastructure Working Group, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is leading Inuit engagement to create a preliminary cost estimate of priority regional infrastructure projects required to close the infrastructure gap between Inuit Nunangat communities and the rest of Canada by 2030.

Scope

Through this RFP, ITK is seeking professional support to lead consultations with the four regional land claims organizations to develop preliminary cost estimates for up to 50 infrastructure projects with the potential to scale up to 100 infrastructure projects. The projects identified by regions will fall into a number of priority areas, including energy, telecommunications/broadband, air and marine transportation, and health and social infrastructure, among other asset classes. The successful proponent will work with each region to produce the following elements for each project, 1) a high level project description, 2) a high-level business case, 3) a project prioritization matrix, 4) a rough order of magnitude cost estimate for each project, and 5) a 10 year project delivery plan for each region.

The following knowledge and experience will be required for successful bids:

Knowledge of, and experience in, infrastructure planning, including at the conceptual stage, preferably in Inuit Nunangat.

Knowledge of, and experience in, quantity surveying for infrastructure projects, preferably in Inuit Nunangat.

Knowledge of, and experience in, assessing the strategic, economic, financial, and operational value of infrastructure projects

Knowledge of and experience working with the Inuit system of governance. Knowledge and experience working with other Indigenous Peoples will also be considered an asset.

Advisory Services Required

ITK is seeking expert advisory services to support its work with the Government of Canada and regional partners on ICPC infrastructure priorities. Services will include the preparation of projects descriptions, business cases, priority rankings, and rough order of magnitude cost estimates for up to 100 projects. This work will be done through direct consultations with the four Inuit governments and land claims organizations across Inuit Nunangat.

Proposal

The successful proponent will be required to undertake the following work related to regional needs assessments by June 15, 2022:

Meet with ITK and regional Inuit representational organizations initially and on an ongoing basis to confirm and validate the project design and approach to implementation, including consultations with the four Inuit regional governments and land claims organizations.

Develop up to 50 high-level project descriptions through discussions with Inuit regions or their designates. These descriptions should provide sufficient detail to support high level business cases, project prioritization, rough order of magnitude cost estimates, and 10 year regional project delivery plans.

Demonstrate the capacity to scale up from 50 to 100 projects within the project timeframe (ITK requests the proponent provide a cost per additional project above 50 projects).

Work with Inuit regions to describe the strategic, economic, financial, and operational case for each project. A description of Inuit-specific benefits may also be included.

Work with Inuit regions to assess each project using a project prioritization matrix designed with Inuit input.

Develop rough order of magnitude cost estimates for each project based on current market insights and past experience in quantity surveying in Inuit Nunangat. Estimates should include formulae for calculating inflation and market escalations.

Estimates should account for the design and construction of climate resilient construction and early high-level owner goals for energy modelling.

Estimates should also provide high level estimates on operations and maintenance costs. These costs will exclude staffing but include cycle life renewal and utility costs.

Develop a 10 year project delivery schedule for each region that considers existing infrastructure project funding and delivery plans.

Create a draft report to be shared with ITK, Inuit representational organizations, federal departments, and other stakeholders for input and subsequent finalization. Please expect at least three iterations of the final report.

Produce progress reports and project overview presentations throughout life of this work.

The successful proponent may also be asked to undertake the following work on an as-needed basis:

Provide expert advice on the strategic, economic, financial and operational value of infrastructure projects in one or more priority areas;

Develop or support the development of briefing materials, budget documents etc. reflecting regional Inuit priorities and Canadian and international best practices;

Conduct desktop research, where necessary, to inform such advice;

Meet virtually with ITK and regional partners to discuss advice;

Respond to queries by ITK staff in a timely manner;

Recognize that flexibility and responsiveness in the above work may be required.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:

Qualifications of the applicant(s), including education, past experience, interest and a proven track record relating to the scope of work.

Detailed scope of knowledge and expertise in the areas identified under parts II and IV.

Service description, outlining a sound, comprehensive and detailed approach that covers all tasks outlined in section IV (Scope of Work Requirements).

Budget and budget justification that fit with the scope of work.

Experience working with Indigenous organizations at the early stage of infrastructure project planning. Experience working in an Inuit Nunangat context and with Inuit representational organizations is a definite asset.

Strong recommendations from references.

Potential for excellent working relationship.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. We anticipate that the work required for this project will start the week of February 28th.

Budget: Value for money will be a key consideration in assessing the proposals.

Submission Deadline:

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on March 2nd, 2022, to Josh Gladstone at [email protected].

If you have any questions or need clarification, please contact Josh Gladstone at [email protected]. Answers to all questions will be shared with all proponents.