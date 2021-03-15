I. Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is a federally incorporated registered charitable organization representing and promoting the interests of over 65,000 Inuit in Canada on a wide variety of environmental, social, cultural, and political issues and challenges on the national level. ITK works on behalf of Inuit who live primarily in the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit Homeland: Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut (northern Labrador), as well as Inuit located in urban centres such as Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions. ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today.

ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members:

President, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC)

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI)

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

II. Infrastructure Priorities of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee

Infrastructure is a priority area of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC). The ICPC is a permanent bilateral mechanism established by Inuit and the Government of Canada to identify shared priorities, to co- develop policy, and monitor progress. In March 2020, ICPC leaders endorsed a co-developed infrastructure work plan aimed at three goals: Closing the infrastructure gap between Inuit Nunangat and the rest of Canada; addressing Inuit specific challenges to federal infrastructure funding across Inuit Nunangat; and ensuring that Inuit have the means to develop and improve infrastructure in their own communities. This work plan was updated at the November 2020 ICPC leaders meeting. Implementation of the ICPC infrastructure work plan is the responsibility of the ICPC infrastructure working group. ICPC infrastructure subgroups have been created to lead technical work in various priority areas.

To close the Inuit Nunangat infrastructure gap, Inuit and the Government of Canada have committed to assessing and prioritizing infrastructure needs in Inuit Nunangat by August 15, 2021. Inuit and the Government of Canada will co-develop infrastructure needs assessments in order to establish the current evidence base and identify deficits and gaps in Inuit Nunangat infrastructure focusing on the following four priority areas: Energy, telecommunications/broadband, air and marine transportation, and health and social infrastructure. Infrastructure needs will then be evaluated in the context of available infrastructure supports and programming.

Through this RFP, ITK is seeking expert advice and technical support for the co-development of regional needs assessments for each infrastructure priority area by August 15, 2021. ITK is also seeking policy, research, and technical support for each priority area on an as-needed basis to support internal infrastructure policy and planning discussions.

The successful proponent will work with ITK, regional Inuit representational organizations, and the federal government to develop regional needs assessments in one or more priority areas. The work will proceed in coordination with Inuit regions and federal partners and will likely include: 1) the preparation of detailed inventories and current status of infrastructure assets in one or more priority areas in each region (community- level specificity is desired), including an assessment of the availability and/or quality and/or performance of that infrastructure; 2) a description of the full range of projects (including costs) that are needed to bring the quality and availability of Inuit Nunangat infrastructure in line with the rest of Canada, including when, how, and by whom it should be delivered; such assessment to be set within the vision expressed by each region for its future; and 3) recommendations for how infrastructure policies and programs should change to become more fully aligned with the interests of Inuit. The following knowledge and expertise will be required for successful bids:

Knowledge of, and expertise in, assessing the strategic, economic, financial, and operational value of infrastructure plans, priorities, and projects in one or more priority areas in the context of local and regional development needs

Knowledge of, and expertise in, developing, evaluating, and advising on policies and programs aimed at promoting infrastructure development in one or more of the priority areas

Knowledge of Canadian federal/provincial/territorial policy related to Inuit priorities for energy, telecommunications/broadband, transportation, health and social infrastructure.

Knowledge of the Inuit system of governance; knowledge of Inuit goals, strategies and priorities developed through the Inuit system of governance; and expertise working with the Inuit system of governance.

III. Advisory Services Required

ITK is seeking expert advisory services to support its work with the Government of Canada and regional partners on ICPC infrastructure priorities. Services will include the preparation of regional needs assessments for one or more priority areas. Services will also include expert advice on infrastructure plans, priorities, and projects in one or more priority areas. Services will also include expert advice on relevant policies and programs to support ITK and regional Inuit representational organization participation on the ICPC infrastructure working group and subcommittees. This advice may serve as a basis for policy and program co- development as well as budgetary submissions under the ICPC infrastructure work plan.

IV. Scope of Work and Requirements

The successful proponent will be required to undertake the following work related to regional needs assessments by August 15, 2021.

Meet with ITK and regional Inuit representational organizations initially and on an ongoing basis to confirm and validate the design, data collection and data management, analysis, and report preparation.

Conduct desktop research and key informant interviews to create inventories and describe the current status of infrastructure assets in one or more priority areas in each region (community-level specificity is desired), including an assessment of the availability and/or quality and/or performance of that infrastructure

Produce clear and informative visual representations of community and regional information;

Conduct desktop research and key informant interviews to develop descriptions of the full range of projects (including approximate costs) that are needed to bring the quality and availability of Inuit Nunangat infrastructure in one or more priority areas in line with the rest of Canada. This will including an estimate of costs and information about when, how, and by whom these projects will be delivered.

A schedule of current and future projects for each community and region, their costs, and when and by whom they will be built, will be included as an appendix to the final report.

Conduct desktop research and key informant interviews to describe the policy and program environment in each region and its potential impact on infrastructure development in one or more priority areas, with recommendations for how policies and programs should change to meet Inuit needs.

Create a draft report for each priority area to be shared with ITK, Inuit representational organizations, and stakeholders in each region, including the federal government, for input and subsequent finalization.

Produce progress reports and project overview presentations throughout life of this work.

The successful proponent will also be required, where possible, to undertake the following work on an as-needed:

Provide expert advice on the strategic, economic, financial and operational value of infrastructure plans, priorities, and projects in one or more priority areas

Provide expert advice on infrastructure policies and programs in or more priority areas

Develop or support the development of briefing materials, budget documents etc. reflecting national

and/or regional Inuit priorities and Canadian and international best practices;

Conduct desktop research, where necessary, to inform such advice;

Meet virtually with ITK and regional partners to discuss advice;

Respond to queries by ITK staff in a timely manner;

Recognize that flexibility and responsiveness in the above work may be required.

V. Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:

Qualifications of the applicant(s), including education, past experience, interest and a proven track record advising organizations related to each proposed priority area.

Detailed scope of knowledge and expertise in the areas identified under parts II and IV.

Service description, outlining a sound, comprehensive and detailed approach that covers all tasks outlined in section IV (Scope of Work Requirements).

Budget and budget justification that fit with the scope of work.

Experience working with Indigenous organizations evaluating infrastructure plans, priorities, and projects and/or infrastructure policy and program development or evaluation. Experience working in an Inuit Nunangat context and with Inuit representational organizations is a definite asset.

Strong recommendations from references.

Potential for excellent working relationship.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by April 5, 2021 and all applicants will be promptly notified. We anticipate that the work required for this project will start on April 8, 2021.

Budget

Value for money will be a key consideration in assessing the proposals.

Submission Deadline

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on March 29, 2021 to Josh Gladstone at [email protected].

If you have any questions or need clarification, please contact Josh Gladstone at [email protected].