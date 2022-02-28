Request for Proposals (RFP): Research Project – Career Transitions for Inuit Youth

Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking an outside firm to create a survey for Inuit youth regarding Engaging Inuit Youth in Education and Training across Inuit Nunangat. The low High School graduation rate for many regions in Inuit Nunangat relates to education/educational attainment and impacts the rates of employment when many positions require credentials. During the lifespan of this 3-year long project (2021-2024), ITK will use the results of this research to inform our later activities creating pre-employment training in select industries, for Inuit youth. We may also work to target groups, who will be identified in the planning phase. Finally, this project is informed by ITK’s capacity working in the Inuit Labor market, the Pauktuutit “Fly With the Wind” research, and finally our work advocating for Inuit Post-Secondary Education (IPSE).

The scope will include:

The development of a survey proposal and schedule;

The deployment of a survey and outreach strategy;

Preparing follow up and conducting key participant interviews with Inuit Youth;

Presentation of final report and short 2-page summary presented to ITK Communications department for translation; and,

Final presentation of the data.

Our aim is to create accessible Inuit centered content to improve Inuit wellbeing. Some of our indicators for this project include reporting positive outcomes involving: job readiness; sustained employment; career advancement; and reducing the number of barriers facing Inuit jobseekers. Positively impacting the labour market in Inuit Nunangat is a multi-year undertaking and the relationship between the ministry for Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and ITK is ongoing to accomplish this goal.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Career Transitions for Inuit Youth

The Department of Policy Advancement works collaboratively on files that address social determinants of health/wellbeing for Inuit living in Inuit Nunangat. According to a 2019 Statistics Canada report and the 2015 Aboriginal Peoples Survey

“Again, there were differences by age as the unemployment rate was higher among younger Inuit at 26% than Inuit aged 25 to 54 (14%) and 9% for those aged 55 and older. Among core working age Inuit, unemployment rates were highest in Nunatsiavut (25%), followed by the Inuvialuit region (22%), Nunavut (13%), and 11% for Nunavik”.

This is contrasted with the national unemployment average of 9.6% with some regions in Inuit Nunangat having as much as 40% unemployment, such as Clyde River. Finally, for Inuit that are in full-time employment they are still earning less than many of their transient counterparts who are still taking a lion’s share of the GDP growth in Inuit Nunangat back to their home communities.

Objective 1 of the current 2020-2023 ITK strategic plan relates to taking action to reduce poverty among Inuit and Objective 3 is related to increasing programs, policies and initiatives that benefit Inuit Communities.

This project is entitled Career Transitions for Inuit Youth and is funded by ESDC. This project is a combination through their Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) and also their work on the Indigenous Skills and Employment Training Program (ISET). Our collaborative work is allowing ITK to put forth Inuit specific solutions that showcase the needs of this distinctive group as unique from other Indigenous groups in Canada. In particular, this project is funded through the Skills stream funding of YES and is intended to complement ITK’s ongoing work exploring the potential of having a University in Inuit Nunangat. We hope these projects will have synergy, as we work to create further opportunities for meaningful employment and livelihood for Inuit Youth. For the purpose of this project, Youth is understood as people within the ages of 15-30.

Scope

The development of a survey proposal and timeline

Timeline agreed upon with ITK staff for delivery within the 2022 year

Plan to store/safeguard data of participants and integrate into ITK’s overall data protection strategy

Questions are developed in consultation with Inuit communities/organizations

The creation of a survey and outreach strategy

Launch of survey for Inuit Youth, up to age 30

Potential survey for folks above this age group, for past experiences

Potential key participant interviews

Outreach to regional organizations for participants

Quarterly data reports

Presentation of final report

Collaboration with ITK Communications team for longer report and 2 page summary

Collaboration with ITK to have report and materials translated

Collaboration to have results mentioned at future youth or IPSE gatherings

Proposal

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines for the environmental scan and project identification that includes the above deliverables. The survey and reporting portion of the project must be completed by the end of 2022, with the following steps being undertaken according to stakeholder availability.

Proposal should include:

Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project.

Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the plan.

Access to two examples of previous work, ideally with Inuit communities

Role of ITK staff

ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:

Working with the chosen consultant to finalize scope of work;

Approving plans of the research component of the work;

Working with the consultant to select project initiatives for elaboration; and,

Providing timely review of plans, reports and deliverables.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a plan with a timeline for each component;

Coordinate the survey and tabulation of data; and,

Conducting these components with input from the Project Coordinator and Manager of the Policy Advancement Department.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria ITK will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component);

Inuit membership in the project team;

Experience in research and development with Inuit communities;

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work; and,

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. If you have any questions, please contact Cameron Aitken at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on March 30th 2022 to: [email protected]