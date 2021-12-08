Request for Proposals (RFP): Social Return on Investment – Protected and Conserved Areas

Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to support the development of a Social Return on Investment on specific existing protection and conservation mechanisms.

This work should include:

Inuit Nunangat-specific cost/benefit analysis related to the activities and measures of existing federal conservation mechanisms

Quantitative and qualitative research and results

Outcomes of current investments and strategies

Recommendations of best practices

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

Building an Inuit Nunangat “Way of Living” Mechanism

In response to the growing national and international pressures for the responsible management of lands and waters (protection and conservation), ITK is seeking an analysis of the current available federal initiatives and how they interact with the well-being and self-determination of Inuit. As such, this project will aim to identify the activities and mechanisms of existing federal conserved and protected areas across Inuit Nunangat, their return on investment and the gaps in the current structures. This information will:

Support the advancement of Inuit-specific policy guidance for protected and conserved areas/responsible management of environments;

Facilitate strategic partnerships between Inuit and federal departments and agencies;

Ensure that areas of ecological important to Inuit are identified and sustainably managed in partnership with Inuit.

Scope

The scope of this project will include the following deliverables:

Together, with ITK and Inuit regions, develop a Social Return on Investment analysis of existing federal conservation and protection mechanisms, specifically for the following areas: Immapivut, Pikialasorsuaq, Qikiqtait, Pingualuit and two others to be named at a later date.

Using ITK Strategies, including but not limited to the Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy and the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy, draw links between the well-being of Inuit and the need for a comprehensive conservation/sustainable management mechanism specifically designed for Inuit Nunangat.

Identify Inuit-specific policy recommendations that address socio-economic, infrastructure and self-determination deficits in relation to federal conserved and protected areas.

Create a report to be presented to ITK including detailed analysis and recommendations.

Proposal

ITK requires a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines that includes the above deliverables. The analysis work for this project must be completed no later than February 18th, 2022; the recommendations piece to be completed no later than March 11th, 2022.

Proposals should include:

A detailed work plan, outlining the proposed activities, itemized cost estimates for project activities, and timeline for the various components of the project.

Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development, coordination, and execution of the work plan.

Details of experience working with Inuit and in Inuit Nunangat

Role of ITK staff

ITK staff will be responsible for the following:

Choosing the consultant and finalizing scope of work.

Approving plans and components of the project.

Providing timely review of documents, reports and deliverables.

Organizing and facilitating any required workshops or regional outreach.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following:

Providing a work plan with timeline for each component.

Completing the deliverables with input from ITK staff and Inuit regions, when required, within the designated timeframe.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria ITK will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.

Inuit ownership in the business applying and/or Inuit presence on the business team.

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Strong recommendations from references.

Compliance with deadline.

Your electronic submission should be sent by 5:00 pm EST on January 4th, 2022 to:

Jackie Kidd at [email protected]

All proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by January 7th, 2022, and all applicants will be promptly notified.

If you have any questions, please contact Jackie Kidd at kid[email protected]