Request for Proposals (RFP): Strategic Input Report – Inuit Nunangat University

OVERVIEW

ITK is seeking a consultant to collect strategic inputs for the planning and development of the Inuit Nunangat University. The consultant will research critical questions, elaborate theories of change related to key strategic issues, and produce options for financing models and best practices in institutions of higher learning. These critical inputs will inform the strategic objectives of the university and ensure the needs of Inuit Nunangat communities are at the basis of its implementation.

BACKGROUND

INUIT TAPIRIIT KANATAMI (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

File Description and Objectives

Inuit Nunangat is identified globally as a region of strategic geopolitical, economic, and environmental priority, and is home to 65,000 Inuit in Canada. Most communities in Inuit Nunangat are poorly served essential services, and physical and communications infrastructure in comparison to the rest of Canada and the world. ITK advocates for conditions that promote the development and advancement of united Inuit through representation in governance and other strategic priorities, which includes Inuit-led research and dissemination of critical information.

Published in 2011, the National Strategy on Inuit Education recommended that a university in Inuit Nunangat be established to “build research capacity, expand post-secondary opportunities relevant to northerners, foster a more robust civil-society, and act as an economic and cultural engine.”[1] In 2017, this recommendation was put into motion by the ITK Board of Directors, and in 2021 by the Inuit Nunangat University Task Force (INUTF) through the help of seed money from Mastercard Foundation.

In preparation of writing a critical roadmap that is based on clear evidence of the needs and capacities of Inuit Nunangat communities, and the best and most innovative practices in higher learning, INUTF seeks to identify and collect critical inputs that will help to confirm the institutional framework, as well as the objectives, processes, and resources needed for launching the university in partnership with key stakeholders.

[1] National Strategy on Inuit Education, 2011, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami: https://www.itk.ca/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/National-Strategy-on-Inuit-Education-2011.pdf

The Inuit Nunangat University Task Force (INUTF)

Reporting to the National Inuit Committee on Education (NICE) and ITK Board of Directors, INUTF is the initial advisory and support group for the visioning of the Inuit Nunangat University. Members focus on sharing big picture ideas and guiding input to ITK’s development of an Inuit Nunangat University. The advisory group helps to shape this advocacy and helps to draw out information for each of the development themes. The role of the task force is to ensure Inuit experiences and views are heard and presented to shape future development of the Inuit Nunangat University.

Role of INUTF

Select the consultant Approve plans, methods, and components of the report Provide consultation, e.g. identify key informants and documents for review, guide methods and assumptions and research questions Ensure the study reflects the needs of the Inuit Nunangat University working groups, and their respective communities Present the final report to Inuit leadership and community stakeholders

Strategic Framework

ITK and Inuit regional priorities are at the forefront of the Inuit Nunangat University’s strategic framework.

The Inuit Nunangat University’s contribution will involve providing research and training support around each of the following areas, while also researching possible synergies or conflicts at the strategic and operational level of the pursuit of these objectives.

Land Claims Negotiations Financial Security and Poverty Reduction Infrastructural Equity and Spatial Planning, Inuit Health and wellbeing through Inuit -specific health and social development Support to the protection, study and promotion of Inuktut Climate Action to facilitate and finance response, mitigation and adaptation Empowerment through Research, Data and Information Access/Ownership/Dissemination Coastal Management, including marine infrastructure, environment and wildlife

Key Relationships

The key relationships that impact the capacity of Inuit Nunangat are its intersecting relationships with the Crown/Government of Canada, Inuit/provincial and territorial governance in relation to social services and territorial sovereignty, relations with non-Canadian Inuit, circumpolar international relations, relations with the private and NGO sectors, relations among other Inuit territories, and relations with indigenous nations worldwide.

Capacity Needs

The future Inuit Nunangat University will bring prosperity, unity and security for Canadian Inuit. Central to this capacity are social unity through the advancement of the four Inuit regions, men, women and the empowerment of Inuit Youth, food and water security, legal autonomy, access to energy and information, physical territorial control, including space, terrestrial, sub-terrestrial, and human mobility, livelihoods and housing, healthy marine and wildlife ecosystems, and preservation and active promotion of Inuit language and culture.

Conceptual and Practical Challenges

Difficult issues concerning the creation of a new university will need to be addressed and mitigated. Some include: