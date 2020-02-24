Research Analyst (Inuit Qaujisarvingat)

Under the supervision of the Manager of Inuit Qaujisarvingat (IQ), the Research Analyst is responsible for working on priority research files of ITK. Specifically, the Research Analyst will assist with designated files, with emphasis on data and information. This work will further include the coordination of activities, organizing workshops and logistics, report writing, proposal review and writing, committee work, and consultation with communities, data discovery, retrieval and analysis, and other related communications as directed by the Director.

Key Accountabilities

Planning/Coordination

Work on key research files of the Department;

Assist in the development of annual and project work plans and their implementation;

Assist managing projects including budgets, consultation activities, working group/committee work, workshop organization and logistics, communications, and assist with report writing;

Work with assigned research project team(s) if needed;

Develop communications strategies, resources and products on key research issues relevant to assigned projects; and,

Assist with the development and review of funding proposals.

Supervision

Assist contract personnel, summer students, etc. as required.

Research

Conduct and manage research activities of assigned projects;

Conduct internal and external consultation with Inuit organizations on key research files as required;

Attend research conferences and symposiums as required; and,

Coordinate with other IQ research initiatives as required.

Data & Information

Conduct scans for existing Inuit data on assigned projects;

Provide information and data support to ITK staff file holders as required;

Review data releases and provide analysis of Inuit-specific information.

Assist in reviewing and verifying Inuit-specific data releases and reports from outside organizations.

Policy Support

Help to provide key research to support and inform the development of ITK policy initiatives on relevant files; and,

Assist with the identification and prioritization of key research issues related to policy on assigned or potential projects;

Communication

Report as required to the Director and Manager;

Communicate regularly with IQ and appropriate ITK staff;

Communicate verbally and written about research activities to multiple audiences and stakeholders, from highly technical to plain language conversations;

Make presentations to working groups, committees and the ITK board of Directors;

Draft and produce business cases, reports, studies and other documents;

Liaise and represent the IQ among other National Inuit Organizations and the Inuit Regional Land Claim Organizations, other IQ partners, academics, and governmental departments;

Network and develop contacts with appropriate levels of government agencies and non-government organizations; and,

Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects, as required.

Administrative

Establish and maintain research records and systems as required,

Prepare and follow project budgets;

Compile a monthly report of project activities;

Securing funding opportunities;

Writing and review of proposals; and,

Prepare reports, records, and charts and maintain files and related program documents as required.

Representation & Relationships

Represent ITK, as a staff member of IQ, in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups among multi-stakeholder audiences (partners of IQ, government departments, NGOs, etc.)

Must be able develop the capacity to influence colleagues and associates from other organizations and other agencies both government and private on the merits of Inuit issues;

Must be able to work with officials from Inuit organizations, funding institutions and other agencies both government and private on the merits of Inuit issues;

Must be hardworking and committed to coordinating, delivery, organizing, and administering the program. The candidate must also have excellent communications and inter- personal relationship skills;

Must be able to work as a team member and as a mentor to other staff; and,

Must be professional and have a good work ethic (punctual and committed to a full work day).

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Knowledge & Skills

Critical abilities, including problem solving and analysis;

Strong quantitative, research, and data analytic skills;

Ability to work independently and in a group setting with diverse partners and stakeholders;

Must have excellent cross-cultural skills and the ability to deal with a diversity of people;

Team player, self-motivated and directed;

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

Computer skills: including word processing, spreadsheets and database development, presentations and internet (Understanding of typical software used in research, such as NVivo, EndNote, and basic statistical programming, an asset)

Ability to understand and interpret policy, legislation and regulation;

Ability and willingness to travel;

Sensitive and aware of local, political and cultural issues.

Experience

Knowledge of research approaches, processes, methods as they apply to the Arctic and/or specifically with Inuit or other aboriginal populations (familiarity of both western science and Inuit knowledge systems an asset);

Working knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research principles and applications;

Experience with information systems and knowledge translation work;

Understanding of Inuit communities, preferably with experience living and working in a northern community or a rural/developing community in the areas of research;

In depth understanding of Inuit representational political structure, Arctic research landscape, and awareness of Inuit community needs and values;

Understanding of broader research issues facing Inuit (including multi-faceted aspects related to Inuit and health, environmental, socio-cultural, economic development issues); and,

Working knowledge of Inuit land claim agreements and related legislation and policy frameworks.

Education

Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance, including for example:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline such as Environmental Science, Resource Management, Geography, Biology, Anthropology, Aboriginal Studies or a relevant applied science combined with 1 year of related work experience; OR

Graduate of the Nunavut Sivuniksavut (NS) Program or an equivalent program of study combined with 2 years of related work experience.

