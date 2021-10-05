JOB SUMMARY
Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Research Coordinator will assist in the co-ordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of ITK’s work in protecting and advancing the rights and interests of Inuit in Canada. This position will act as a liaison between the government departments, academics and Inuit organizations on research and policies related to the responsible areas, and also will serve to assist in the internal coordination necessary for ITK’s research department, Inuit Qaujisarvingat.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Coordinate ITK-wide and department-specific research initiatives as required.
• Assist in the development of budgets and prepare funding proposals, as required;
• Assist in the development of strategic, operational and project plans; and,
• Assist with the identification and prioritization of key research issues related to policy on assigned or potential projects;
• Monitor and analyse developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on Inuit self-determination in research;
• Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents;
• Establish and maintain policy and research records and systems, including internal and external requests, as required.
• Must be able to foster strong working relationships with relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments and regional Inuit organizations.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
• Self-motivated and directed;
• Good organizational and analytical skills;
• Effective communication skills (oral and written),
• Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
• Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access), Internet e-mail.
EXPERIENCE
• Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit culture and language issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements, governance structures, and Inuit priorities related to research;
• Financial/budget management experience; and,
• General research and policy development experience
EDUCATION
• Minimum of two years of policy/project management experience; or
• A degree or diploma in a relevant discipline, combined with one year policy/project management/research coordination experience;
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
CLOSING DATE: October 29, 2021
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be
contacted.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Starting Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Inuit Qaujisarvingat
Full Time, Permanent
November 2021