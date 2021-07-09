Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to undertake an environmental scan to assist with the expansion of our website to include more climate change related content.

We will eventually be creating a website that is a hub for Inuit across Canada looking for climate change information.

This work should include:

A comprehensive scan of existing web-based climate change related platforms;

A review of the content and format of each site including strengths and weaknesses;

An analysis of existing content, presenting gaps or opportunities for ITK; and

A report describing findings.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 53 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Climate Change Committee and the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy

The Department of Policy Advancement at ITK coordinates the National Inuit Climate Change Committee (NICCC). The Committee provides a collective Inuit voice on climate change impacts, mitigation, and adaption issues to stakeholders and policy makers. NICCC has been the driving force behind the development of the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy (NICCS), released in June 2019. The strategy focuses on collaborative approaches to achieving action with partners in five main interconnected priority areas. Knowledge and Capacity is one of these priority areas. This project will be a step toward “Ensure climate information is available to all Inuit to inform evidence-based decision-making”.

Scope

The existing internet landscape on climate change in the Canadian Arctic is crowded and complex. The goal of this project is not to re-create what exists elsewhere. Rather, we aim to create a website that is a hub for Inuit across Canada looking for climate change information. The first step in this process is conduct a comprehensive scan of the existing landscape.

Comprehensive scan

In order to gain appreciation of what current web platforms offer, a comprehensive scan of current sites will be undertaken. This scan will assess both the content and the method of delivery of existing sites. This will enable us to:

Provide links to relevant content;

Determine gaps in content that may be filled by our site; and

Determine best methods of delivery for our content.

This scan must be comprehensive of:

All sites pertaining to climate change in the Canadian Arctic;

Most sites pertaining to climate change in Canada and in the Arctic abroad;

Some sites on climate change based internationally; and

Government sites related to funding opportunities should be included.

2. Website reviews

A review of climate change websites will provide us with important information that can be used to:

Determine what sites we would like to link to;

Determine what content/formats (maps, video etc) are available to users; and

Determine what content/formats ITK would like to eventually employ on our website.

Relevant sites should be reviewed with descriptions/ scores of the following elements:

Description of content

Description of format

Intended audience

Score for user experience

Strengths of site

Weaknesses of site

Etc.

3. Analysis existing content; presenting gaps or opportunities for ITK

ITK aims to use this information in the expansion of its climate change website. We therefore would benefit from an analysis of existing content with this in mind. Questions include:

What topics are well covered for a variety of users?

What formats are used to present climate change information effectively?

What gaps exist in content types/targeted user/format?

What are ways that websites can be categorized in a clearing house format? E.g by topic, by region, etc.

4. Report

Findings and analysis will be presented to ITK in the form of a report.

Proposal

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines that includes the above deliverables. The work must be completed no later than 01 Nov 21.

Proposal should include:

A detailed work plan, outlining the proposed activities, itemized cost estimates for project activities, and timeline for the various components of the project.

Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development, coordination, and execution of the work plan.

Access to two examples of previous work.

Three references and phone numbers of people for whom you have conducted similar or relevant work.

Role of ITK staff

ITK staff will be responsible for the following tasks:

Choosing the consultant and finalizing scope of work.

Approving plans and components of the scan.

Providing timely review of plans, reports and deliverables.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a work plan with timeline for each component.

Conducting these components with input from ITK staff and the National Inuit Climate Change Committee within the designated timeframe.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria ITK will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Potential for excellent working relationship.

Evidence of high standards in conduct of work.

Experience working with Inuit and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Working knowledge of climate change related web-platforms.

Strong recommendations from references.

Compliance with deadline.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by 30 Aug 21, and all applicants will be promptly notified.

If you have any questions, please contact Alex Brisco at [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on 09 Aug 21 to:

Alex Brisco at [email protected]