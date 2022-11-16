Request for Proposals (RFP): Implementation Plan for the National Inuit Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

SCOPE

To advance the National Inuit Action Plan, ITK, on behalf of the Reconciliation Measures and MMIWG Working Group, through the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, seek a consultant to work on an implementation plan that will guide how to best move forward with the actions determined in the National Inuit Action Plan.

The National Inuit Action Plan must be implemented through a rights-based and distinctions-based approach. This approach is respectful of the rights defined by governments and Inuit through Inuit Land Claim Agreements.

ITK is seeking proposals to develop an implementation plan for the National Inuit Action Plan. The consultant(s) will work in collaboration with ITK staff, members of the Reconciliation Measures & MMIWG Working Group and any additional partners on:

Stakeholder Mapping

The National Inuit Action Plan is broad and cross-cutting; full implementation requires a holistic approach involving many stakeholders with varying degrees of involvement, impact and influence; including federal, provincial/territorial and Inuit stakeholders. The process of stakeholder mapping will:

Identify all stakeholders by analyzing each of the 14 themes of the National Inuit Action Plan and the actions within each theme;

Create a streamlined process to help build buy-in to implementing the National Inuit Action Plan;

Look at both internal and external stakeholders such as the ITK working groups and committees; government departments at the federal and provincial/territorial levels; and Inuit organizations, including land claim organizations, women’s organizations, and urban Inuit organizations and determine their involvement;

Identify when and where family and survivors should be engaged;

Identify each stakeholder’s influence, impact, and potential financial contributions; and

Prioritize stakeholders through a stakeholder matrix and determine their engagement role by identifying interest level, support, and potential challenges.

Engagement and Key Informant Interviews

An engagement plan will be developed based on findings from the Stakeholder Mapping activity. A risk assessment will also defuse any potential risks ahead of engagement. The Reconciliation Measures & MMIWG Working Group will approve the engagement plan before engagement. The engagement plan will:

Include a contact list of all stakeholders prioritized by the level of influence and impact they have on the actions in the National Inuit Action Plan;

Include how engagement will occur through key informant interviews, email communications, videoconferences or existing related working group/committee meetings;

Include a timeframe and an estimation of how much time the engagement will take for the stakeholders;

Include interview questions and a communication plan tailored to different groups of stakeholders; and

Include the ability to speak in the language of choice of Inuit participants.

Writing Implementation Plan–The Implementation Plan will be based on the findings of the engagement. The Reconciliation & MMIWG Working Group will review and approve the Implementation Plan. It will include:

Activities and tasks needed to fulfill and achieve each action in the National Inuit Action Plan, along with estimated necessary resources; and

Timeframes, leads and identifying partners.

Summary of Request for Proposals

Through this RFP, we are seeking an experienced applicant with in-depth knowledge of Inuit and Inuit governance structures with experience and knowledge of the Inuit-specific Calls for Justice and the National Inuit Action Plan.

Proposal(s) should include the following: