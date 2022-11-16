Request for Proposals (RFP): Implementation Plan for the National Inuit Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

OVERVIEW
On June 3, 2021, ITK and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada released the National Inuit Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People in response to the 46 Inuit-specific Calls to Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
The National Inuit Action Plan addresses the underlying factors contributing to the high prevalence of violence experienced by countless Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and their children. The National Inuit Action Plan is organized into 14 themes: shelter and housing; infrastructure; education; economic security; health and wellness; justice and policing; children and youth; anti-racism and reconciliation; governance; Inuktut; research; urban Inuit; men and boys; and family violence. Each theme includes specified federal, provincial/territorial, and Inuit-led actions.
The National Inuit Action Plan emphasizes decision-making through Inuit self-determination as its foundation. It highlights the need for federal and provincial/territorial jurisdictions to work within Inuit self-determination mechanisms, focusing on substantive equality.
BACKGROUND
INUIT TAPIRIIT KANATAMI (ITK)
ITK is the national representational organization for the 65,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and more than 50 percent of its coastline.
The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.
ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:
- Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation
- President, Makivik Corporation
- President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.
- President, Nunatsiavut Government
In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:
- President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada
- President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada
- President, National Inuit Youth Council
SCOPE
To advance the National Inuit Action Plan, ITK, on behalf of the Reconciliation Measures and MMIWG Working Group, through the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, seek a consultant to work on an implementation plan that will guide how to best move forward with the actions determined in the National Inuit Action Plan.
The National Inuit Action Plan must be implemented through a rights-based and distinctions-based approach. This approach is respectful of the rights defined by governments and Inuit through Inuit Land Claim Agreements.
ITK is seeking proposals to develop an implementation plan for the National Inuit Action Plan. The consultant(s) will work in collaboration with ITK staff, members of the Reconciliation Measures & MMIWG Working Group and any additional partners on:
- Stakeholder Mapping
The National Inuit Action Plan is broad and cross-cutting; full implementation requires a holistic approach involving many stakeholders with varying degrees of involvement, impact and influence; including federal, provincial/territorial and Inuit stakeholders. The process of stakeholder mapping will:
- Identify all stakeholders by analyzing each of the 14 themes of the National Inuit Action Plan and the actions within each theme;
- Create a streamlined process to help build buy-in to implementing the National Inuit Action Plan;
- Look at both internal and external stakeholders such as the ITK working groups and committees; government departments at the federal and provincial/territorial levels; and Inuit organizations, including land claim organizations, women’s organizations, and urban Inuit organizations and determine their involvement;
- Identify when and where family and survivors should be engaged;
- Identify each stakeholder’s influence, impact, and potential financial contributions; and
- Prioritize stakeholders through a stakeholder matrix and determine their engagement role by identifying interest level, support, and potential challenges.
- Engagement and Key Informant Interviews
An engagement plan will be developed based on findings from the Stakeholder Mapping activity. A risk assessment will also defuse any potential risks ahead of engagement. The Reconciliation Measures & MMIWG Working Group will approve the engagement plan before engagement. The engagement plan will:
- Include a contact list of all stakeholders prioritized by the level of influence and impact they have on the actions in the National Inuit Action Plan;
- Include how engagement will occur through key informant interviews, email communications, videoconferences or existing related working group/committee meetings;
- Include a timeframe and an estimation of how much time the engagement will take for the stakeholders;
- Include interview questions and a communication plan tailored to different groups of stakeholders; and
- Include the ability to speak in the language of choice of Inuit participants.
- Writing Implementation Plan–The Implementation Plan will be based on the findings of the engagement. The Reconciliation & MMIWG Working Group will review and approve the Implementation Plan. It will include:
- Activities and tasks needed to fulfill and achieve each action in the National Inuit Action Plan, along with estimated necessary resources; and
- Timeframes, leads and identifying partners.
Summary of Request for Proposals
Through this RFP, we are seeking an experienced applicant with in-depth knowledge of Inuit and Inuit governance structures with experience and knowledge of the Inuit-specific Calls for Justice and the National Inuit Action Plan.
Proposal(s) should include the following:
- Proposed activities, cost estimates and approximate timeline(s) for the various tasks of the three core areas (outlined in Section III Scope of Work and Requirements);
- Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the various work components;
- Daily rates for each of the team members with a breakdown of who will be responsible for each component of the work;
- Summaries of two comparable scopes of work;
- Three references and contact information of people/organizations for whom you have conducted similar work; and
- Knowledge and experience of working on national Inuit issues.
Selection Criteria and Process
The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:
- Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component) that covers the three core areas in Section III (Scope of Work and Requirements);
- Potential for an excellent working relationship;
- Evidence of high standards in the plan for the stakeholder mapping, engagement plan and implementation plan;
- Experience working with Inuit, knowledge of Inuit Nunangat, and awareness of the unique political, geographic and cultural autonomy of each of the four regions and urban Inuit;
- Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People and the National Inuit Action Plan; and
- Strong recommendations from references.
Proposals will be scored out of a total of 100 points, including up to 40 points for the qualifications and capacity of the proponent; up to 20 points for methodology and approach; up to 30 points for the budget and cost-effectiveness; and 10 points for overall quality and understanding of the assignment. The assignment will be awarded to the applicant with the highest score.
The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by December 9, 2022 and all applicants will be promptly notified.
We anticipate that this work will begin the week of December 12 and end in May 2023.
Contact Information
If you have any questions, please contact Tracy Sarazin, Senior Director of Corporate Services, at [email protected]Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 PM EST on December 2, 2022 to Tracy Sarazin, [email protected]