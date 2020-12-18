Organizational Background
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and 50 percent of its coastline. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.
The comprehensive land claim agreements settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown towards their full implementation. ITK advocates for policies, programs and services to address the cultural, political and environmental issues facing our people.
ITK is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of the following members:
- President, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC)
- President, Makivik Corporation
- President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI)
- President, Nunatsiavut Government
In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board of Directors:
- President, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada
- President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada
- President, National Inuit Youth Council
Overview:
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking expertise to assist in the development of regional housing needs assessments in Inuit Nunangat. The successful applicant will support planning activities by working with ITK and regional Inuit representational organizations to create a report outlining a framework for regional housing needs assessments, including options for design and implementation methods.
Advisory Services Required
The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) was created in February 2017 to advance work on shared priorities of Inuit and the federal government, through structured workplans and regular meetings of leaders and officials. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year it is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The ICPC established infrastructure as a new priority area at the end of June 2019, incorporating the existing housing priority area. In February 2020, the ITK Board approved ITK’s 2020-2023 Strategy and Action Plan, which includes as one of its objectives the filling of infrastructure gaps within Inuit Nunangat.
An Inuit housing caucus was formed and is the working-level group tasked with leading the implementation of the housing component of the ICPC infrastructure work plan. This group has joint meetings with federal housing counterparts, led by Crown-Indigenous Relations & Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) with the participation of Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). The Inuit housing caucus and federal counterparts have agreed to advance regional needs assessments on a priority basis.
The Government of Canada committed to substantial investments in housing across Inuit Nunangat in Budget 2016, Budget 2017, and Budget 2018. The September 2020 Speech from the Throne committed the federal government to investments in all types of infrastructure, including affordable housing, particularly for Indigenous Peoples and northern communities.
An Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy (INHS) was co-developed with Inuit representational organizations and the Government of Canada through the ICPC. The strategy was released in April 2019 with the goal to improve housing outcomes in Inuit Nunangat to be in line with outcomes for the rest of Canada. To do this, the INHS identifies a number of priorities across the housing continuum that will help to solidify an ongoing, direct relationship between Inuit and the Government of Canada for the provision of housing in Inuit Nunangat. The ICPC continues to oversee the implementation of the INHS under the ICPC infrastructure work plan.
The INHS calls for federal investments to determine remaining resource needs for achieving the shared goal of closing the housing gap between Inuit Nunangat and the rest of Canada. The strategy also calls for regional housing needs assessments to be undertaken to develop a baseline and to better target investments to diverse regional need. This work will also inform regionally-based housing strategies and ongoing work in monitoring, evaluation, and learning.
To move ahead with this priority, ITK is seeking external advice and support to complete a scoping exercise that would inform the development of a regional housing needs assessment framework, including elements of needs assessment design and implementation. This scoping exercise would take into account regional and pan-regional needs, as well as current and planned data gathering and strategic planning exercises across Inuit Nunangat. The exercise would also inform the development of funding proposals for the conduct of needs assessments.
Scope of Work Requirements
ITK is seeking services to support its work with Inuit representational organizations to identify, describe, and synthesize elements of existing and prospective regional housing needs assessments across Inuit Nunangat’s housing continuum. Services will include development of the design and implementation of regional housing needs assessments based on discussions with Inuit regions and review of existing knowledge and best practices in relevant jurisdictions. The final product will be a report setting out options for a long-term Inuit-specific approach to housing needs assessments that would support the goals and objectives of the Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy. The successful applicant will be required to undertake the following work in consultation and collaboration with ITK and Inuit representational organizations and/or their designates:
- Attend meetings with regional Inuit representational organizations to discuss existing work as well as needs and expectations for housing needs assessments;
- Compile Inuit Nunangat housing data that currently exist at regional and national scales
- Review relevant background material
- Conduct individual key informant interviews with ITK officials, regional Inuit representatives, and others as required. Interviews could cover the following elements:
- Purpose and objectives of regional needs assessments
- Regional and pan-regional elements of research design
- Implementation approach(es) based on regional and pan-regional needs
- Availability and appropriateness of existing housing data
- Prepare a draft report setting out common elements of needs assessment design and implementation, including regional and pan-regional approaches.
- Present the draft report to Inuit regions and federal stakeholders for feedback. Revise the report as necessary.
The proposal must demonstrate an appropriate level of technical and policy expertise to provide substantive advice and recommendations.
Summary of Request for Proposals
Through this RFP, we are seeking an experienced individual(s) who can support ITK’s work on regional housing needs assessments by offering expertise and developing a report outlining a framework for regional housing needs assessments in Inuit Nunangat, including options for design and methodology considerations.
We will assess the proposals based on the following criteria (please include in your proposal):
- Qualifications of the applicant, including education, past experience, interest and knowledge of housing policy and policy research.
- Demonstrated housing policy expertise.
- Description of a collaborative and participatory approach to this work.
- Achievable milestones.
- Budget and budget justification that fits with the project description and milestones and inclusive of estimates of the level of effort for each team member and the daily and hourly billing rate for each.
- Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Inuit Nunangat with respect to the unique political, geographical and cultural autonomy of each of the four regions.
- Knowledge and consideration of ITK strategies and action plans.
- Experience working in partnership with Inuit organizations.
- Experience working in partnership with Indigenous organizations.
We anticipate that this work will begin January 20, 2021 and end April 30, 2021.
Scoring: Proposals will be scored out of a total of 100 points, including up to 10 points for overall quality and understanding of the assignment, up to 20 points for methodology and approach, up to 40 points for the qualifications and capacity of the applicant, and up to 30 points for the budget and cost-effectiveness. The assignment will be awarded to the applicant with the highest score after a verification interview.
Submission Deadline
Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on January 8, 2021 to:
Josh Gladstone, at [email protected].
Submit Proposals To
Please direct any questions in writing only to Joshua Gladstone, Senior Policy Advisor, Policy Advancement Department at [email protected].