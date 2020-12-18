Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking expertise to assist in the development of regional housing needs assessments in Inuit Nunangat. The successful applicant will support planning activities by working with ITK and regional Inuit representational organizations to create a report outlining a framework for regional housing needs assessments, including options for design and implementation methods.

Advisory Services Required

The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) was created in February 2017 to advance work on shared priorities of Inuit and the federal government, through structured workplans and regular meetings of leaders and officials. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year it is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The ICPC established infrastructure as a new priority area at the end of June 2019, incorporating the existing housing priority area. In February 2020, the ITK Board approved ITK’s 2020-2023 Strategy and Action Plan, which includes as one of its objectives the filling of infrastructure gaps within Inuit Nunangat.

An Inuit housing caucus was formed and is the working-level group tasked with leading the implementation of the housing component of the ICPC infrastructure work plan. This group has joint meetings with federal housing counterparts, led by Crown-Indigenous Relations & Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) with the participation of Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). The Inuit housing caucus and federal counterparts have agreed to advance regional needs assessments on a priority basis.

The Government of Canada committed to substantial investments in housing across Inuit Nunangat in Budget 2016, Budget 2017, and Budget 2018. The September 2020 Speech from the Throne committed the federal government to investments in all types of infrastructure, including affordable housing, particularly for Indigenous Peoples and northern communities.

An Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy (INHS) was co-developed with Inuit representational organizations and the Government of Canada through the ICPC. The strategy was released in April 2019 with the goal to improve housing outcomes in Inuit Nunangat to be in line with outcomes for the rest of Canada. To do this, the INHS identifies a number of priorities across the housing continuum that will help to solidify an ongoing, direct relationship between Inuit and the Government of Canada for the provision of housing in Inuit Nunangat. The ICPC continues to oversee the implementation of the INHS under the ICPC infrastructure work plan.

The INHS calls for federal investments to determine remaining resource needs for achieving the shared goal of closing the housing gap between Inuit Nunangat and the rest of Canada. The strategy also calls for regional housing needs assessments to be undertaken to develop a baseline and to better target investments to diverse regional need. This work will also inform regionally-based housing strategies and ongoing work in monitoring, evaluation, and learning.

To move ahead with this priority, ITK is seeking external advice and support to complete a scoping exercise that would inform the development of a regional housing needs assessment framework, including elements of needs assessment design and implementation. This scoping exercise would take into account regional and pan-regional needs, as well as current and planned data gathering and strategic planning exercises across Inuit Nunangat. The exercise would also inform the development of funding proposals for the conduct of needs assessments.