Overview

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is seeking a consultant(s) to undertake an environmental scan in collaboration with the National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy (NISPS) Working Group. These scans will help guide the development of trauma-informed care learning modules for professionals who work with Inuit students and youth. The environmental scan(s) will include, but is not limited to, the components listed below:

Identification and review of key documents and literature (academic and gray literature);

Identification of and key informant interviews with key leaders/stakeholders (Inuktut and English);

Analysis of best and promising practices of trauma-informed care resources in Inuit Nunangat;

Incorporation of a gender lens; and,

Incorporation of regional Inuit perspectives, including the circumpolar.

Resulting in a report and executive summary with sufficient information to guide the development of trauma-informed care modules.

Background

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

ITK is the national representational organization for Canada’s 65,000 Inuit, the majority of whom live in four regions, including the Inuvialuit Settlement Region (Northwest Territories), Nunavut, Nunavik (Northern Quebec), and Nunatsiavut (Northern Labrador). Collectively, these four regions make up Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Inuit Nunangat includes 51 communities and encompasses roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass and 50 percent of its coastline.

The comprehensive land claim agreements that have been settled in Inuit Nunangat form a core component of ITK’s mandate. These land claims have the status of protected treaties under the Constitution. ITK remains committed to working in partnership with the Crown to fully implement these land claims. Consistent with its founding purpose, ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions.

ITK advocates for policies, programs and services that impact the health, social, cultural, political and environmental issues facing Inuit today. ITK is governed by a Board that is composed of the following members:

President, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

President, Makivik Corporation

President, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

President, Nunatsiavut Government

In addition to voting members, the following non-voting Permanent Participant Representatives also sit on the Board:

President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

President, National Inuit Youth Council

The National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy

The NISPS was launched in July 2016. The NISPS was intended to provide a unified, evidence-based, Inuit-specific approach to suicide prevention across Inuit Nunangat. The NISPS identifies specific objectives and actions under six priority areas to effectively lower suicide rates. These priority areas include: (1) creating social equity, (2) creating cultural continuity, (3) nurturing healthy Inuit children from birth, (4) ensuring access to a continuum of mental wellness services for Inuit, (5) healing unresolved trauma and grief, and (6) mobilizing Inuit knowledge for resilience and suicide prevention. In 2016 the Government of Canada invested $9 million in NISPS over three years.

The NISPS provides a comprehensive, evidence-based Inuit-specific approach to suicide prevention. In partnership with regional Inuit governments (or their designates) and organizations, ITK continues to build awareness of the NISPS and advance its objectives.

The National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy Working Group

The Department of Policy Advancement at ITK coordinates the National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy Working Group. The Working Group consists of members from the Inuit Land Claim Organizations (or their designates) with experience in delivering suicide prevention programs and services in their respective regions and representatives from Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada, the National Inuit Youth Council, and ITK. The purpose of the National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy Working Group is to forward actions, both on a national and regional level, identified in the National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

Scope

The consultant(s) will work with ITK staff, the NISPS Working Group and the Inuit Post-Secondary Education Steering Committee to refine the following research questions that will help to guide the scan(s):

What trauma-informed resources, activities, training and materials are currently available in Inuit Nunangat? What are the current actions/interventions (practice and organization-based) being undertaken within Inuit Nunangat, Alaska, Greenland, and other Indigenous contexts? What actions/interventions appear to be effective or showing promise within Inuit Nunangat, Alaska, Greenland, and other Indigenous contexts? What are the needs and gaps in each region of Inuit Nunangat? What trauma-informed care training is currently available specifically for professionals (educators, counsellors, administrators) who work with Inuit students and youth across Inuit Nunangat?

Where are the opportunities for action to develop trauma-informed care modules? Where are the key opportunities and greatest needs (i.e., education, policing, social work, health care, etc.)? Who is well-positioned to provide leadership among the various stakeholders to advance these opportunities? What opportunities are there to include Inuit-specific resources into trauma-informed care modules?

Where can Inuit work most effectively to mobilize knowledge concerning trauma-informed care? What is the current niche for ITK? Who are the primary and secondary audiences (federal/provincial/territorial/Inuit governance systems, and stakeholders) within this niche? Where are the opportunities to refine our niche and audiences? What knowledge mobilization tools would most effectively reach and support our target audiences, including virtual platforms, convening role/technology, and partnership improvement?

The deliverables for the environmental scan(s) are outlined below:

Environmental scan report(s). Executive summary report (standalone) of the environmental scan. Information package to facilitate the validation of the environmental scan, e.g. method description; sub-report of document and literature search, analysis and findings; sub-report of the key informant interview guide and key informant interviews; detailing of resources newly identified; citation of references.

Proposal

We require a detailed proposal with a cost estimate and projected timelines for the environmental scan(s), including the above deliverables. The environmental scan(s) will start no later than March 8, 2021 and must be completed (final report submitted and accepted no later than May 10, 2021). Proposal(s) should include:

Proposed activities, cost estimates and timeline for the various components of the project. Resume of the primary person(s) responsible for the development and coordination of the plan. Access to two comparable reports (environmental scans) done for other groups. Three references and phone numbers of people for whom you have conducted environmental scans or similar assessments.

Role of the NISPS Working Group

The NISPS Working Group will be responsible for the following tasks:

Choosing the consultant. Approving plans and components of the environmental scan. Providing consultation, e.g. contributing to identifying key informants and key documents for review, including providing contact information. Providing a timely review of draft reports; and timely approvals of plans and reports.

Role of the Inuit Post-Secondary Education Steering Committee

When appropriate, providing consultation on the project and Providing a timely review of draft reports.

Role of the Consultant

The successful consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Providing a plan with a timeline for each component. Conducting these components with input from ITK working groups or committees and ITK staff within the designated timeframe. Providing necessary staff to conduct interviews in both English and Inuktut. Providing all necessary staff and equipment to conduct the components of the environmental scan, including, but not limited to, recording capability, transcription, etc., as required.

Selection Criteria and Process

The following are the criteria we will use in the selection process:

Detailed plan and timeline (including projected costs for each component).

Potential for an excellent working relationship.

Evidence of high standards in the conduct of environmental scan and report writing.

Experience working with Inuit, knowledge of knowledge mobilization and system change, and familiarity with Inuit Nunangat.

Understanding social equity, social determinants of Inuit health, and suicide risk and protective factors for Inuit in Canada.

Strong recommendations from references.

Compliance with the deadline.

The proposals will be reviewed in detail according to the above criteria. Selection will be made by March 1, 2021, and all applicants will be promptly notified.

If you have any questions, please contact Tracy Sarazin, Manager Health and Social Development, [email protected]

Your electronic submission should be sent by 4:00 pm EST on February 16, 2021