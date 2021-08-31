JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Director of Communications, the Senior Communications Advisor is responsible for anticipating, planning, developing and actioning the communications needs of ITK to support file-specific work, with a focus on writing and digital strategy.
The position is an integral part of the Communications team responsible for overseeing special projects, providing support for the expansion of the ITK website, mentoring staff and developing a variety of communications products. The Senior Communications Advisor will be assigned specific files with different project teams or other core work in order to support organizational goals, and must be adaptable and have a versatile skill set with practical and strategic insight into the communications needs of ITK.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
COMMUNICATIONS SUPPORT
- Leading strategy development to support the policy advancement, research and advocacy work of ITK through communications
- Working with the Communications team, ensuring that corporate communications supports the needs of the Executive, the vision of ITK and the direction of the Board
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND SPECIAL PROJECTS
- Online and social media content development and planning, reports, strategies and and other corporate publications
- Developing speeches and speaking notes, presentations op-eds, and other content as required
- Assisting with design, layout, developing infographics, photographs and captions/credits, translation and distribution
- Proactive media planning and preparation, media lines, FAQs, news releases, backgrounders, event recommendations and planning
- Oversight and editing of corporate materials to ensure consistency and excellence in all ITK products
- Working with external partners and contractors on special projects.
STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
- Identifying opportunities for strategic communications partnerships
- Researching sponsorship and fundraising opportunities
- Maintaining positive relationships with partners, sponsors and funders
Any other tasks as assigned
KEY CONTACTS
INTERNAL CONTACTS
- Communications Director, Manager and department
- Executive department
- Departments within ITK
EXTERNAL CONTACTS
- Inuit regions
- Different levels of government
- External partners
- Sponsors and funders
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Knowledge of Inuit regions, history, and governance
- Writing and editing (primarily in English but Inuktut/French an asset)
- Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
- Ability to work with a budget
- Basic photography
- Basic WordPress and web skills
- Flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances
- Friendly, welcoming and personable
- Well-spoken and clear communicator
- Sensitive and empathetic
- Inuktut and/or French speaking an asset
EXPERIENCE
- 5 years or more working with an Inuit or Indigenous organization
- 5 years or more working in a political or advocacy organization
- Degree in Political Science, Communications, Journalism, Indigenous Studies, Public Affairs or similar
Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.
OTHER INFORMATION
PHYSICAL DEMANDS
Majority of the successful candidate’s time is spent in a sitting position with frequent opportunity to move about.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
The successful candidate works in a generally comfortable work environment with limited risk of accident or physical discomfort. Travel is required for the program that runs twice a year.
SENSORY DEMANDS
Must be hardworking and committed to ITK’s mandate. Also, requires sensitivity and awareness to Inuit culture. Work is complex, often managing several items concurrently.
MENTAL DEMANDS
Recurring exposure to dealing with deadline driven issues can increase workplace stress.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Closing Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Communications
2-Year Term
Sept. 24, 2021