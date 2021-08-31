Senior Communications Advisor

OTHER INFORMATION

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Majority of the successful candidate’s time is spent in a sitting position with frequent opportunity to move about.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

The successful candidate works in a generally comfortable work environment with limited risk of accident or physical discomfort. Travel is required for the program that runs twice a year.

SENSORY DEMANDS

Must be hardworking and committed to ITK’s mandate. Also, requires sensitivity and awareness to Inuit culture. Work is complex, often managing several items concurrently.

MENTAL DEMANDS

Recurring exposure to dealing with deadline driven issues can increase workplace stress.

