JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Executive Director, the Senior Director, Corporate Services plays a leadership role in partnering with the senior leadership team to ensure that the overall operations of the organization supports the strategic direction of the organization.

The Senior Director, Corporate Services leads a team of specialized services that provide cross functional support to the rest of the organization and ensures that they are well aligned and positioned to deliver on the broader organizational mandate. These services include Finance and Administration, Communications, Research (Inuit Qaujisarvingat), and Human Resources.