Applicants who are enrolled under an Inuit Nunangat Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.

ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.

Closing Date: May 31, 2021

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Executive Director, the Senior Director, Corporate Services plays a leadership role in partnering with the senior leadership team to ensure that the overall operations of the organization supports the strategic direction of the organization.

The Senior Director, Corporate Services leads a team of specialized services that provide cross functional support to the rest of the organization and ensures that they are well aligned and positioned to deliver on the broader organizational mandate. These services include Finance and Administration, Communications, Research (Inuit Qaujisarvingat), and Human Resources.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Provide leadership and assume overall responsibility for the operational management of corporate services;

Ensure ITK leadership has administrative, technical and research support in order to carry out an effective and focused effort to raise awareness of Inuit issues within Federal, Provincial and Territorial Governments and Canadians;

Provide input into the development and implementation of ITK’s overall strategic plan specifically through supporting operational plans, i.e. fundraising, communications, advocacy etc., within the context of a national organization and in conjunction with various stakeholders;

Oversee regular financial reporting and analysis, annual budgeting processes, and collaboration with organization and department leaders on related budget allocations, management responsibilities and accountabilities, including the management of the organization’s cashflow, forecasting and investments;

Oversee all matters related to ITK’s facilities and ensures liaison with the building landlord;

Oversee the development and implementation of the Corporate Communications Plan, Media Relations policies, Social Media and web-based strategic communications;

Work with the director of Inuit Qaujisarvingat to oversee the development of the Research Strategy and Policy Framework for the organization; this includes the development of policy programs and areas that improve the lives of Inuit across Canada;

Ensure the development and implementation of human resources strategies that are in line with ITK’s goals and objectives;

Provide leadership and operational management to Directors and Managers within the integrated Corporate Services model, and

Develop annual departmental work plans and budgets in collaboration with the ITK leadership team and with consultation from Corporate Services Directors and Managers.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Ability to identify key organizational issues

Strong advocate for financial processes and procedures

Ability to facilitate progressive organizational change

Judgement and creative problem-solving skills required

Ability to operate as an effective tactical as well as strategic thinker

EXPERIENCE

10+ years of work experience in similar positions; with some experience working in the non-profit sector

5+ years of experience managing a team

Experience working with Boards of Directors in non-profit organizations

Familiarity with non-profit finance and accounting regulations

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or Commerce;

Accounting Designation (CGA, CMA, CPA, CA)

Or any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.

BENEFITS

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for: