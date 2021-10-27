JOB SUMMARY

Under the direction of the Executive Director, and working in close collaboration with the President, and ITK’s Directors, the Senior Legal Advisor will work to develop, implement, monitor, and recommend strategic political initiatives to advise, address and advance National Inuit priorities. The incumbent will co-ordinate designated activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions: formulates goals and objectives, and makes recommendations to the ED. In doing so, he/she will maintain an extensive network of contacts within government(s) and public and private sector organizations to keep ITK aware of upcoming issues on the broader political and government scene as well as identify linkages between Inuit priorities and existing or potential government programs