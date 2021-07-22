JOB SUMMARY

Under the direction of the Executive Director, and working in close collaboration with the President, and ITK’s Directors, the Senior Legal Advisor will work to develop, implement, monitor, and recommend strategic political initiatives to advise, address and advance National Inuit priorities. The incumbent will co-ordinate designated activities to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations, and funding conditions: formulates goals and objectives, and makes recommendations to the ED. In doing so, he/she will maintain an extensive network of contacts within government(s) and public and private sector organizations to keep ITK aware of upcoming issues on the broader political and government scene as well as identify linkages between Inuit priorities and existing or potential government programs

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Represents ITK Executive at senior levels within government departments;

Cultivates and maintains relationships with Senior Government Officials and staff to promote ITK’s priorities;

Ensures that ITK operates according to lawful and ethical standards, and requirements, including provisions of the Lobbying Act;

Co-chair relevant Inuit Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) working groups to ensure implementation of ICPC priority areas;

Advises and develops strategic and political options for the Executive;

Makes presentations to ITK Board of Directors, government officials and working groups;

Liaises, on behalf of the Executive, with Regional Inuit Organizations and other national agencies;

Provides advice and guidance on potential legal impacts of changes to legislation, funding, policy etc.;

Initiates and conducts research, internal consultation and external consultation with Inuit organizations as required;

Formulates policy options and recommendations;

Recommends corporate policies; and,

Designs and conducts regional consultations with Inuit political leaders, as required

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Seasoned communicator, comfortable with the complexities of senior level advocacy;

Superior organization and analytical skills;

Strong working knowledge of government legislation and priorities across all levels with the proven ability to analyze and interpret legislation, and stay up-to-date with relevant legislation;

Ability to develop policy, and legal recommendations;

Strong knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements

EXPERIENCE & EDUCATION

Degree in Law (BA in Law or LL. B) is preferred

Undergraduate degree in political science, communication, public administration, or a closely related field would also be considered;

Minimum of five years full-time work experience in advocacy work with government, or work related to the tasks assigned to this position

BENEFITS

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:

· Group Insurance

· RRSP contributions

· Training allowance

· Health and wellness allowance

· Relocation allowance

· Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year

· Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)

Closing Date: August 20, 2021

ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.

Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.

APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.