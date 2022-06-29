JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to a Manager within the Department of Policy Advancement, the Senior Policy Advisor will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in a number of policy areas. This position provides recommendations to improve policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and act as a liaison between government departments, Inuit organizations and non-government organizations. In addition, the incumbent coordinates and facilitates designated program activities in close cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders; ensuring goals and objectives are met in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations and funding conditions.
Specific files could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following:
- Public Health
- Inuit Nunangat Policy
- Marine
- Employment and Labour Market
- Wildlife
- MMIWG and Justice
- Infrastructure
- Economic Development
- Education
- Climate Change
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
POLICY & PLANNING
- Act as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Manager;
- Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas. Identify evidence gaps related to assigned policy areas and collaborate with partners to fill these gaps;
- Attend relevant conferences and participate in relevant working groups as time and resources permit;
- Recommend priority areas of activity for the department and ITK as relevant to the file areas;
- Conduct analyses and formulate recommendations/positions as they relate to policy development at the national level;
- Facilitate and coordinate the efforts of various working groups and committees associated with assigned policy areas;
- Collaborate with relevant national policy stakeholders, organizations and associations; and,
- Monitor developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on issues and interests related Canada’s Inuit.
COMMUNICATION
- Establish and maintain working relationships with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies;
- Facilitate and participate in communications, relevant meetings, workshops and conferences;
- Participate in and lead internal working teams related to assigned policy areas; and,
- Train, mentor and review the work of other department staff as required.
ADMINISTRATION
- Disseminate relevant information to the appropriate stakeholders, Directors etc. in an appropriate and organized manner;
- Coordinate the management of assignments from start to finish, including budget monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee work, workshop and teleconference organization and logistics, communications, and various reporting requirements; and,
- Performs other duties as assigned.
KEY CONTACTS
- Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager, including participation on task forces or working groups that bring together government departments and Inuit organizations; and,
- Must be able to foster strong working relationships with Regional Inuit Organizations and relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada;
- Good understanding of community needs and traditional values in Inuit communities;
- Knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements and organizations and related legislation and policy frameworks;
- Familiarity with federal government programs and policy;
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills
- Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills;
- Ability to understand and interpret policy and legal documents, legislation, and regulation; and,
- Sensitive to local, political and cultural issues.
EXPERIENCE
- General research and policy development experience;
- Experience with project management or program development; and,
- Experience with partnership development and maintenance.
EDUCATION
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline: ex: health, health sciences, nutrition, political/social science, environmental sciences, etc. with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role; OR
- Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent and a minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in a similar role.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Full-time, permanent.
July 22, 2022