JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to a Manager within the Department of Policy Advancement, the Senior Policy Advisor will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in a number of policy areas. This position provides recommendations to improve policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and act as a liaison between government departments, Inuit organizations and non-government organizations. In addition, the incumbent coordinates and facilitates designated program activities in close cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders; ensuring goals and objectives are met in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations and funding conditions.

Specific files could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following: