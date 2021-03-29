Senior Policy Advisor – Economic Development

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to a Manager within the Department of Policy Advancement, the Senior Policy Advisor will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in a number of policy areas. This position provides recommendations to improve policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and act as a liaison between government departments, Inuit organizations and non-government organizations. In addition, the incumbent coordinates and facilitates designated program activities in close cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders; ensuring goals and objectives are met in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations and funding conditions.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

POLICY & PLANNING

Act as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Manager;

Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas;

Identify evidence gaps related to assigned policy areas and collaborate with partners to fill these gaps;

Attend relevant conferences and participate in relevant working groups as time and resources permit;

Design proposals, inclusive of cover letter, work plan and budget for funders;

Participate in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operations and work plans;

Recommend priority areas of activity for the department and ITK as relevant to the file areas;

Conduct analyses and formulate recommendations/positions as they relate to policy development at the national level;

Collaborate with relevant national policy stakeholders, organizations and associations; and,

Collaborate with communications to develop communications plans on key policy areas.

COMMUNICATION

Establish and maintain working relationships with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies;

Facilitate and participate in communications, relevant meetings, workshops and conferences;

Create and nurture high performance environment within national level working groups and committees;

Participate in and lead internal working teams related to assigned policy areas; and

KEY CONTACTS

Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager, including participation on task forces or working groups that bring together government departments and Inuit organizations.

Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations; and

Must be able to foster strong working relationships with Regional Inuit Organizations and relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments.

QUALIFICATIONS

Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada;

Good understanding of community needs and traditional values in Inuit communities;

Knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements and organizations and related legislation and policy frameworks;

Familiarity with federal government programs and policy;

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills;

Ability in the area of analysis, program development, evaluation, and consultation;

Sound problem solving and analytical skills;

EXPERIENCE

General research and policy development experience;

Experience with project management or program development; and

Experience with partnership development and maintenance.

EDUCATION

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline: health, health sciences, nutrition, political/social science, environmental sciences, etc. with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role; OR

Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent and a minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in a similar role;

APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

