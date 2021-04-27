Senior Policy Advisor – Inuit Nunangat University and Labour Market

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to a Manager within the Department of Policy Advancement, the Senior Policy Advisor will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in a number of policy areas. This position provides recommendations to improve policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and act as a liaison between government departments, Inuit organizations and non-government organizations. In addition, the incumbent coordinates and facilitates designated program activities in close cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders; ensuring goals and objectives are met in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations and funding conditions. We are looking for a Senior Policy advisor who will be working on the Inuit Nunangat University file for the majority of their time as well as another who will be working on the Inuit labour market for the majority of their time.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

POLICY & PLANNING

Act as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Manager;

Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas (i.e. health and social development; environment and wildlife; education, language, culture and economic development);

Identify evidence gaps related to assigned policy areas and collaborate with partners to fill these gaps;

Attend relevant conferences and participate in relevant working groups as time and resources permit;

Design proposals, inclusive of cover letter, work plan and budget for funders;

Participate in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operations and work plans;

Recommend priority areas of activity for the department and ITK as relevant to the file areas;

Conduct analyses and formulate recommendations/positions as they relate to policy development at the national level;

Facilitate and coordinate the efforts of various working groups and committees associated with assigned policy areas;

Consult/collaborate with colleagues within ITK, Regional Inuit Organizations and provincial and territorial governments, and other relevant bodies working in various policy areas;

Collaborate with relevant national policy stakeholders, organizations and associations;

Monitor developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on issues and interests related Canada’s Inuit; and

Collaborate with communications to develop communications plans on key policy areas.

COMMUNICATION

Establish and maintain working relationships with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies;

Attend meetings and conduct teleconferences (as necessary) to ensure regular communications with key stakeholders assigned to specific policy areas;

Facilitate and participate in communications, relevant meetings, workshops and conferences;

Create and nurture high performance environment within national level working groups and committees;

Participate in and lead internal working teams related to assigned policy areas; and

Train, mentor and review the work of other department staff as required.

ADMINISTRATION

Disseminate relevant information to the appropriate stakeholders, Directors etc. in an appropriate and organized manner;

Coordinate the management of assignments from start to finish, including budget monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee work, workshop and teleconference organization and logistics, communications, and various reporting requirements; and

Establish and maintain policy, research, and systems records as required.

Performs other duties as assigned.

KEY CONTACTS

Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager, including participation on task forces or working groups that bring together government departments and Inuit organizations.

Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations; and

Must be able to foster strong working relationships with Regional Inuit Organizations and relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada;

Good understanding of community needs and traditional values in Inuit communities;

Knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements and organizations and related legislation and policy frameworks;

Familiarity with federal government programs and policy;

Familiarity with the principles and practices of business administration, including program budgeting;

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills;

Strong computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access), internet, and e-mail;

Team player, self-motivated and directed;

Ability to understand and interpret policy and legal documents, legislation, and regulation;

Ability in the area of analysis, program development, evaluation, and consultation;

Sound problem solving and analytical skills;

Sensitive to local, political and cultural issues; and

EXPERIENCE

General research and policy development experience;

Experience with project management or program development; and

Experience with partnership development and maintenance.

EDUCATION

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline: health, health sciences, nutrition, political/social science, environmental sciences, etc. with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role; OR

Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent and a minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in a similar role;

OTHER INFORMATION

Office environment: frequent use of computer and telephone;

Long periods of sitting at a desk in front of a computer;

Occasional travel and regular meetings;

Operational direction is provided by the Director;

Politically sensitive issues may become stressful; and

Frequent deadlines, which intensify when workload is large.

APPLY BY May 28, 2021

*Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.