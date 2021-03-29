JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to a Manager within the Department of Policy Advancement, the Senior Policy Advisor – Inuktut will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in a number of policy areas. This position leads the unification of the Inuit language writing system and provides recommendations to improve policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and act as a liaison between government departments, Inuit organizations and non-government organizations. In addition, the incumbent coordinates and facilitates designated program activities in close cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders; ensuring goals and objectives are met in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations and funding conditions.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

POLICY & PLANNING

Act as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Manager;

Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas;

Identify evidence gaps related to assigned policy areas and collaborate with partners to fill these gaps;

Attend relevant conferences and participate in relevant working groups as time and resources permit;

Design proposals, inclusive of cover letter, work plan and budget for funders;

Participate in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operations and work plans;

Recommend priority areas of activity for the department and ITK as relevant to the file areas;

Conduct analyses and formulate recommendations/positions as they relate to policy development at the national level;

Facilitate and coordinate the efforts of various working groups and committees associated with assigned policy areas;

Consult/collaborate with colleagues within ITK, Regional Inuit Organizations and provincial and territorial governments, and other relevant bodies working in various policy areas;

Collaborate with relevant national policy stakeholders, organizations and associations;

Monitor developing external trends, policies, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on issues and interests related Canada’s Inuit; and

Collaborate with communications to develop communications plans on key policy areas.

COMMUNICATION

Establish and maintain working relationships with National, Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies;

Attend meetings and conduct teleconferences (as necessary) to ensure regular communications with key stakeholders assigned to specific policy areas;

Facilitate and participate in communications, relevant meetings, workshops and conferences;

Create and nurture high performance environment within national level working groups and committees;

Participate in and lead internal working teams related to assigned policy areas; and

Train, mentor and review the work of other department staff as required.

ADMINISTRATION

Disseminate relevant information to the appropriate stakeholders, Directors etc. in an appropriate and organized manner;

Coordinate the management of assignments from start to finish, including budget monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee work, workshop and teleconference organization and logistics, communications, and various reporting requirements; and

Establish and maintain policy, research, and systems records as required.

Performs other duties as assigned.

KEY CONTACTS

Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Manager, including participation on task forces or working groups that bring together government departments and Inuit organizations.

Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including government and land claim organizations; and

Must be able to foster strong working relationships with Regional Inuit Organizations and relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Inuktut language proficiency at a master level (a competency test may be administered);

Knowledge of linguistics or willingness to extend knowledge through training is an asset;

Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit culture and language issues;

Good understanding of community needs and traditional values in Inuit communities;

Knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claim agreements and organizations and related legislation and policy frameworks;

Familiarity with federal government programs and policy;

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills in Inuktut and English;

Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills; and,

Strong computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access), internet, and e-mail).

EXPERIENCE

Inuktut material development and/or Inuktut teaching experience;

General research and policy development experience;

Experience with project management or program development; and

Experience with partnership development and maintenance.

EDUCATION

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline: linguistics and languages, education , etc. with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role; OR

Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent and a minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in a similar role;

APPLY BY APRIL 9, 2021

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

