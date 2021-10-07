Senior Policy Advisor – Multiple Positions

JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to a Manager within the Department of Policy Advancement, the Senior Policy Advisor will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in a number of policy areas. You will provide recommendations to improve policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and act as a liaison with government departments, Inuit organizations and non-government organizations. You will also coordinate and facilitate designated program activities in cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders and ensure goals and objectives are met.
Specific files could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following:
-Food Security -National Inuit Health Survey
-Inuit Child First Initiative -Public health
-MMIWG and Justice -Marine policy
-Climate change -Wildlife
-Inuit-led conserved and protected areas -Infrastructure and Housing
-Evaluation -Early Learning and Childcare
-National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Act as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the Manager;
- Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas (i.e. health and social development, environment and wildlife, etc.);
- Identify evidence gaps related to assigned policy areas and collaborate with partners to fill these gaps;
- Participate in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operations and work plans;
- Recommend priority areas of activity for the department and ITK as relevant to the file areas;
- Facilitate and coordinate the efforts of various working groups and committees associated with assigned policy areas;
- Establish and maintain working relationships with National and Regional Inuit Organizations and other agencies;
- Coordinate the management of assignments from start to finish, including budget monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee work, workshop and videoconference organization and logistics, communications, and various reporting requirements.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada;
- Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills;
EXPERIENCE
- General research and policy development experience;
- Experience with project management or program development; and
- Experience with partnership development and maintenance.
EDUCATION
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline: health, health sciences, nutrition, political/social science, environmental sciences, political science, etc. with a minimum of 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role; OR
- Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent and a minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in a similar role
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
Application Deadline: Open Until Filled
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Please state which broad areas you are interested in working & applying for on your cover letter/resume.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Starting Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Policy Advancement
Full Time, Permanent
November 2021