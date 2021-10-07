Senior Policy Advisor – Multiple Positions

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to a Manager within the Department of Policy Advancement, the Senior Policy Advisor will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in a number of policy areas. You will provide recommendations to improve policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and act as a liaison with government departments, Inuit organizations and non-government organizations. You will also coordinate and facilitate designated program activities in cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders and ensure goals and objectives are met.

Specific files could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following:

-Food Security -National Inuit Health Survey

-Inuit Child First Initiative -Public health

-MMIWG and Justice -Marine policy

-Climate change -Wildlife

-Inuit-led conserved and protected areas -Infrastructure and Housing

-Evaluation -Early Learning and Childcare

-National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy