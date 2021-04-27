Senior Policy Advisor – Terminologist

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the Terminologist will assist in the development, implementation, and maintenance of a terminology management system to support the efforts of the Amaujaq National Center for Inuit Education (Amaujaq) to advance the use of the lnuit Language in Inuit Nunangat and at ITK through the development of new terminology and documentation of existing terms.

The incumbent will work closely with Inuit Language Resource Coordinator and support the work of the entire linguistic team at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami including the Atausiq Inuktut Titirausiq Development Team.

To continue developing the skills and knowledge involved with this position, the incumbent is required to participate in regular training that will ensure he/she is up-to-date on the latest developments in terminology work and related computer applications.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Research concepts and developing terminology where no Inuktut terms exist for highly specialized fields such as health or education

Conduct rigorous terminology searches

Research and document terminology that is already being used in the lnuit Language for a particular concept

Create terminology records in a database

Carry out other related duties as assigned by the Manager or designate

Support ITK’s departments by answering questions relating to ongoing translation/revision/proofreading projects

PLANNING AND COORDINATION

Create a terminology management process

Make recommendations on ways to improve any processes regarding terminology work as part of ITK’s commitment to continual improvement

POLICY

Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects as required

Work with the Inuit Language Resource Coordinator and other ITK staff to identify gaps in terminology that need to be worked on

ADMINISTRATION

Submit regular reports on the number of terms entered into the TMS

Keep Project Managers informed of progress

COMMUNICATION

Receive and respond to requests from the ITK Board of Directors for standard terminology

Answer queries from all departments within ITK regarding standard terminology in the lnuit Language

Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Director, Policy Advancement Department. This will include task forces or working groups from time to time

KEY CONTACTS

Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including land claim organizations and governments

Consulting with Elders and other language experts through workshops and on-line forums to solicit input on new terminology

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Excellent research skills

Strong organizational skills, combined with flexibility and the ability to multi-task

Ability to manage one’s own time, and meet deadlines with minimal supervision

Acute attention to detail, spelling and grammar

Exceptional problem solving/critical thinking skills

Ability to maintain professionalism in all situations, especially under tight deadlines

Ability to work toward consensus with individuals and organizations on controversial issues

Ability to use a computer and to conduct research via the internet

Comfortable learning new software

The ability to work well with a team

Commitment to enhancing one’s language skills and knowledge on an on-going basis

Ability to classify terms by domain

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in Inuktitut and English);

Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit culture and language issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements, governance structures, and Inuit priorities related to Socio-Economic Development

EXPERIENCE

Previous experience proofreading Inuktut documents

Participation in training programs related to terminology and/or linguistics

Experience working with unilingual elders

A minimum of three years’ experience as an Inuktut language professional or Inuktut translator

EDUCATION

Certification as a translator, or:

OTHER INFORMATION

Politically sensitive issues may become stressful

Operational direction is provided by the Director

Intensified timelines when workload is large

Office environment: frequent use of computer, and telephone

APPLY BY May 28, 2021

*Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.