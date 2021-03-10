Job Summary

Reporting to the Manager within Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Senior Research and Policy Advisor is responsible for the day-to-day project management as well as the provision of strategic advice on assigned research projects, programs and services. This position provides recommendations to improve research, policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and facilitates designated research program activities in close cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities

Work on key research files of the Department;

Supervise research assistants and support staff within ITK and contract personnel as required.

Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas (i.e. research).

Design proposals for funders.

Conduct analyses and formulate recommendations/positions as they relate to research and policy development at the national level.

Facilitate and coordinate the efforts of various working groups and committees associated with assigned file areas.

Establish and maintain working relationships with IQ and ITK staff, teams, and committees, as well as relevant stakeholders, as necessary.

Advise ITK staff on research and related policy needs, as required.

Disseminate relevant information to Director and Manager, teams, other department staff and partners and stakeholders in an appropriate and organized manner.

Fosters strong working relationships with representatives of relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments and agencies, academic institutions, NGO’s and Inuit Land Claims Organizations and Governments.

Qualifications

Knowledge and Skills

Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of research and policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada.

Good understanding of political structures created by Inuit, including familiarity with various land claim agreements and ITK corporate documents.

Understanding of broader research issues facing Inuit (including multi-faceted aspects related to Inuit and health, environmental, socio-cultural, economic development issues); and,

Ability to understand and interpret policy and legal documents, legislation, and regulation.

Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills.

Experience

General research and policy development experience;

Experience with project management or program development;

Experience with partnership development and maintenance.

Education

A minimum of a Master’s degree in a relevant discipline such as Environmental Science, Resource Management, Geography, Biology, Anthropology, Aboriginal Studies or a relevant applied science combined with 2 years of related work experience, particularly in Inuit communities, or:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline with a minimum 4 years of related work experience and/or field research

Benefits

Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:

Group Insurance

RRSP contributions

Training allowance

Health and wellness allowance

Relocation allowance

Vacation – starting out at 3 weeks/year

Xmas break (usually between Xmas and New Year)

Please apply by April 2, 2021

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

