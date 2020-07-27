Senior Research & Policy Advisor (Qaujisarvingat)

Job Summary

Reporting to the Manager within Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Senior Research and Policy Advisor will work towards promoting and improving the place of Canada’s Inuit in research and policy areas. Specifically, the Senior Research and Policy Advisor is responsible for the day-to-day project management as well as the provision of strategic advice on assigned research projects, programs and services. This position provides recommendations to improve research, policy and associated outcomes for Inuit and acts as a liaison between government departments, Inuit organizations, academia and non-government organizations. In addition, the incumbent coordinates and facilitates designated research program activities in close cooperation with Inuit regions, ITK staff and federal/provincial/territorial stakeholders; ensuring goals and objectives are met in accordance with prescribed priorities, time limitations and funding conditions. The Senior Research and Policy Advisor will be expected to provide mentorship to IQ staff and will also work in close collaboration with the IQ ’s Manager and Director.

Key Accountabilities

Project Management/Coordination

Provision of strategic advice on research needs of the ITK/IQ

Work on key research files of the Department;Develop and implement work plans related to assigned project areas;

Manage assigned research projects including research activities, consultation activities, report and funding proposal writing, budgets, working group/committee work, communications and any contract personnel or support staff;

Develop communications strategies, resources and products on key research issues relevant to assigned projects as necessary; and,

Assist with the development and review of funding proposals and their adjudication as necessary.

Supervision

Supervise research assistants and support staff within ITK and contract personnel as required.

Policy, Planning, and Research

Act as a lead on file specific matters as assigned and prioritized by the IQ Manager and Director.

Draft, edit and produce reports, studies, position papers, policy statements and other documents in relation to assigned policy areas (i.e. research).

Identify research needs and services related to assigned files and participate in relevant research projects.

Design proposals for funders.

Participate in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operations and work plans.Conduct analyses and formulate recommendations/positions as they relate to research and policy development at the national level.

Facilitate and coordinate the efforts of various working groups and committees associated with assigned file areas.Consult/collaborate with colleagues within ITK, and externally with relevant stakeholders working in various research and policy areas.

Monitor developing external trends, policies, services, programs and issues with actual or potential impact on issues and interests related Canada’s Inuit.

Collaborate with communications to develop communications plans on key research policy areas.

Communication

Establish and maintain working relationships with IQ and ITK staff, teams, and committees, as well as relevant stakeholders, as necessary.

Advise ITK staff on research and related policy needs, as required.

Attends meetings, conferences and teleconferences to ensure regular communications with constituents and key stakeholders.

Collaborates with the team and other ITK Departments to develop relevant plans on key research and policy areas as necessary.

Train, mentor and review the work of other department staff as required.

Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects as required.

Provide information and data support to ITK staff file holders as required;

Review data releases and provide analysis of Inuit-specific information.

Assist in reviewing and verifying Inuit-specific data releases and reports from outside organizations.

Administrative

Disseminate relevant information to Director and Manager, teams, other department staff and partners and stakeholders in an appropriate and organized manner.

Coordinate the management of assignments from start to finish, including budget monitoring, consultation activities, working group/committee work, workshop and teleconference organization and logistics, communications, and various reporting requirements.

Establish and maintain policy, research, and systems records as required.

Prepare reports, records, and charts and maintain files and related program documents, as required.

Track project expenses and works with Manager to ensure projects remain within budgeted amount.

Representation and Relationships

Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Director, including participation on task forces or working groups that bring together government departments and Inuit organizations.

Actively participate in promoting ITK’s mandate and serve as a liaison when required.

Fosters strong working relationships with representatives of relevant Federal and Provincial/Territorial Government departments and agencies, academic institutions, NGO’s and Inuit Land Claims Organizations and Governments.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Knowledge and Skills

Good working knowledge and understanding of a breadth of research and policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada.

Good understanding of political structures created by Inuit, including familiarity with various land claim agreements and ITK corporate documents.

Familiarity with relevant federal, provincial and territorial government programs and related legislation and policy frameworks.Understanding of broader research issues facing Inuit (including multi-faceted aspects related to Inuit and health, environmental, socio-cultural, economic development issues); and,

Working knowledge of Inuit land claim agreements and related legislation and policy frameworks.

Ability to understand and interpret policy and legal documents, legislation, and regulation.

Good understanding of research approaches, processes, methods as they apply to the Arctic and/or specifically with Inuit.

Good understanding of quantitative and qualitative research principles and applications.

Familiarity with the principles and practices of business administration, including program budgeting.Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset);

Proven and effective writing, speaking, organization, facilitation, coordination, prioritization and time management skills.

Experience in analysis, program development, evaluation, and consultation.

Team player, self-motivated and directed.Sound problem solving and analytical skills.

Experience

Working knowledge of research approaches, processes, methods as they apply to the Arctic and/or specifically with Inuit or other aboriginal populations (familiarity of both western science and Inuit knowledge systems an asset);

Experience with information systems and knowledge translation work;

General research and policy development experience;

Experience with project management or program development;

Experience with partnership development and maintenance.

Education

A minimum of a Master’s degree in a relevant discipline such as Environmental Science, Resource Management, Geography, Biology, Anthropology, Aboriginal Studies or a relevant applied science combined with 2 years of related work experience, particularly in Inuit communities, or:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline with a minimum 4 years of related work experience and/or field research in a similar role, particularly in Inuit communities

Other Information

Office environment: frequent use of computer and telephone.

Long periods of sitting at a desk in front of a computer.

Occasional travel and regular meetings.

Operational direction is provided by the IQ Manager and Director.

Politically sensitive issues may become stressful.

Frequent deadlines, which intensify when workload is large.

Incumbent is provided a great extent of latitude in making project decisions

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

