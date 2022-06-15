JOB SUMMARY

ITK and the Regional Inuit Land Claims Organizations are working towards the establishment of an Inuit Research Network across Inuit Nunangat that promotes a self-determined and strengths-based approach to health and health-related research. Once established, the Network will facilitate, support, and empower Inuit to be involved in research that benefits Inuit and their families and communities. Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Senior Researcher, Inuit Research Network will lead the coordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of ITK’s collaborative work in establishing an Inuit Research Network.

This position will also act as a liaison between government departments, academics and Inuit organizations on research and policies related to the responsible areas and will also play an important role in the development, design, and implementation of any future research projects or programs associated with the Inuit Research Network.