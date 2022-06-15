JOB SUMMARY
ITK and the Regional Inuit Land Claims Organizations are working towards the establishment of an Inuit Research Network across Inuit Nunangat that promotes a self-determined and strengths-based approach to health and health-related research. Once established, the Network will facilitate, support, and empower Inuit to be involved in research that benefits Inuit and their families and communities. Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, Inuit Qaujisarvingat, the Senior Researcher, Inuit Research Network will lead the coordination, design, development, implementation, and monitoring of ITK’s collaborative work in establishing an Inuit Research Network.
This position will also act as a liaison between government departments, academics and Inuit organizations on research and policies related to the responsible areas and will also play an important role in the development, design, and implementation of any future research projects or programs associated with the Inuit Research Network.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Prepare and coordinate an Inuit Research Network work plan to achieve the objectives of the network;
- Coordinate capacity building and knowledge sharing workshops for the Inuit Research Network;
- Identify opportunities for the Inuit Research Network to develop, lead, support, and partner on relevant research projects and funding opportunities;
- Support the continued development of the Inuit Ethics Review Committee and a National Inuit Research Ethics Framework;
- Establish and maintain records and systems to coordinate the Inuit Research Network and Inuit Ethics Review Committee, as required;
- Identify and pursue issues and funding opportunities pertaining to Inuit self-determination in research, including future phases of the grant; and,
- Assist in the development of departmental and organizational strategic, operational and project plans.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Good working knowledge and understanding of health research and policy issues as they relate to Inuit in Canada;
- Good understanding of political structures created by Inuit, including familiarity with Inuit land claims agreements and ITK;
- Understanding of broader research issues facing Inuit (including multi-faceted aspects related to Inuit and health, environmental, socio-cultural, economic development issues);
- Good understanding of current health research approaches, processes, methods as they apply to research across Inuit Nunangat;
- Familiarity with research program administration, including program budgeting;
- Excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in English; Inuktitut and/or French an asset); and,
- Proven and effective writing and speaking skills in research contexts.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
Inuit Qaujisarvingat
Full-time, permanent.
June 30, 2022