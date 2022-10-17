 Skip to main content
Board of Directors Resolutions

September 27, 2022

Location

Kuujjuaq, Nunavik

Resolutions
NumberTitleMinutes

B22-09-01

Approval of Agenda

B22-09-02

Approval of Minutes

B22-09-03

Approval of Minutes

B22-09-04

Appointment of Auditors for 2022-2023

B22-09-05

Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy Implementation Plan

B22-09-06

Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy Implementation Plan

B22-09-07

Aligning ICPC Education work with the National Strategy on Inuit Education (2011)

B22-09-08

National Inuit Marine Position Paper 

B22-09-09

Indigenous Languages Component Inuit-Specific Funding Allocation for 2023-24

B22-09-10

Adjournment

