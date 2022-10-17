September 27, 2022

Location
Kuujjuaq, Nunavik
Resolutions
|Number
|Title
|Minutes
B22-09-01
Approval of Agenda
B22-09-02
Approval of Minutes
B22-09-03
Approval of Minutes
B22-09-04
Appointment of Auditors for 2022-2023
B22-09-05
Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy Implementation Plan
B22-09-06
Inuit Nunangat Food Security Strategy Implementation Plan
B22-09-07
Aligning ICPC Education work with the National Strategy on Inuit Education (2011)
B22-09-08
National Inuit Marine Position Paper
B22-09-09
Indigenous Languages Component Inuit-Specific Funding Allocation for 2023-24
B22-09-10
Adjournment
