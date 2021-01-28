Six Actions to Curb Systemic Discrimination

Ottawa, Ontario – January 28, 2021

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami participated in a national dialogue this week with representatives from Indigenous organizations, as well as provincial and territorial governments and the Government of Canada. In a wide-ranging discussion that took place over the course of two days, participants discussed experiences of systemic discrimination within healthcare systems, whose effects are compounded by systemic discrimination in other areas of public service delivery.

In his opening address, ITK President Natan Obed said that systemic discrimination against Inuit in healthcare systems can only be curbed through systemic changes in the way governments administer healthcare services, as well as through major new investments in initiatives that reduce social and economic inequities linked to poor health outcomes.

ITK identified six key actions that the federal government can take to curb systemic discrimination against Inuit in healthcare: