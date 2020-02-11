Webinar: Social Finance and Investment Readiness in Inuit Nunangat

ITK will be hosting a webinar with the McConnell Foundation to raise awareness on how the Social Finance Fund (SFF) and the Investment Readiness Program (IRP) can assist Inuit and Inuit organizations on community economic development in your region.

In November 2019 in partnership with the McConnell Foundation and SLR Consulting, ITK held and hosted a visioning workshop in Ottawa at the Sheraton Hotel on social finance and social innovation in Inuit Nunangat. It was aimed at understanding, supporting and mobilizing community-level social innovation projects and social finance opportunities to help Inuit and Inuit organizations address socio-economic and environmental concerns.

A large focus was learning about the federal governments $755 million Social Finance Fund, a repayable investment for non-profits, charities, co-operatives and social-enterprises including Inuit-led organizations. It was also centred on the non-repayable Investment Readiness Program, which provides grants to help build organizational capacity to develop their projects.

As a follow up to the November workshop, we are initiating webinars and asking you to join us for a session where you can learn more about the Social Finance Fund, the Investment Readiness Program, and brainstorm how you can best engage to take advantage of these programs.

Join us to learn about how social finance can advance your work in your community and how the Investment Readiness Program can provide investment-readiness grants to support your effort.

CLICK THIS LINK TO REGISTER AND RSVP NOW!