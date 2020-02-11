Webinar: Social Finance and Investment Readiness in Inuit Nunangat

*This event has concluded*
Please follow these links to experience the Webinar in full:
ITK hosted a webinar February 19, 2020, with the McConnell Foundation to raise awareness on how the Social Finance Fund (SFF) and the Investment Readiness Program (IRP) can assist Inuit and Inuit organizations on community economic development in your region.
In November 2019 in partnership with the McConnell Foundation and SLR Consulting, ITK held and hosted a visioning workshop in Ottawa at the Sheraton Hotel on social finance and social innovation in Inuit Nunangat. It was aimed at understanding, supporting and mobilizing community-level social innovation projects and social finance opportunities to help Inuit and Inuit organizations address socio-economic and environmental concerns.
A large focus was learning about the federal governments $755 million Social Finance Fund, a repayable investment for non-profits, charities, co-operatives and social-enterprises including Inuit-led organizations. It was also centered on the non-repayable Investment Readiness Program, which provides grants to help build organizational capacity to develop their projects.
As a follow up to the November workshop, we are initiating webinars. Follow the links above to experience the Webinar in full, and learn more about the Social Finance Fund, the Investment Readiness Program, and how you can take advantage of these programs.