Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) welcomes Bill C-15 as a promising opportunity to close legislative and policy gaps that contribute to human rights violations against Inuit, as well as for preventing discrimination and providing recourse and remedy for human rights violations experienced by our people. ITK worked positively and constructively with the federal government on the development of Bill C-15 within a relatively short timeframe for legislative development as well as within the parameters of the government’s legislative mandate. Recognizing these limiting factors, Bill C-15 should be further strengthened by amending it to include provisions that enable the creation of an independent Indigenous Human Rights Commission.