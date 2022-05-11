Successful Canadian, Inuit and UK research teams announced for major new Arctic research program

May 11, 2022

Today, 13 projects are announced for funding under the new Canada-Inuit Nunangat-United Kingdom Arctic Research Programme 2021-25.

The CINUK Programme partners and funders – Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI), POLAR Knowledge Canada, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), Parks Canada Agency, and Fonds de recherche du Québec – warmly welcome all the successful project teams.

The CINUK Programme aims to increase understanding of and address the environmental, social, economic, cultural and engineering/infrastructure impacts of climate change in the Canadian Arctic.

The research being conducted by the successful projects over the three years of the CINUK Programme covers a wide range of important areas, including shipping, wildlife health, country foods, ecosystem health, safe travel, search and rescue, renewable energy, community health, coastal erosion, plastics and pollution, and much more.

In welcoming the announcement of the successful project teams, representatives of the programme partners said:

Quotes

“I would like to congratulate the successful grant applicants and thank them for pursuing meaningful research in Inuit Nunangat,” said Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed. “Including Inuit as partners in the governance of Inuit Nunangat research is necessary for improving the efficacy, impact and usefulness of research activity taking place in our homeland. This program is a prime example of how that can be achieved through partnership co-development.”

Natan Obed

President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

“I am delighted to see the 13 exciting new projects, funded under this partnership with UK Research and Innovation, begin their work. The need to understand and respond to the deep and inter-linked impacts of climate change in the Arctic has never been greater. We recognise and embrace the value and importance of doing so in genuine and mutually respectful and empowering partnership with Inuit researchers and communities. I look forward to seeing how the projects develop over the next three years and hearing the results of both their work and their partnerships.”

Professor Christopher Smith

International Champion, UK Research and Innovation & Executive Chair, Arts and Humanities Research Council

“We’re excited about these new projects and how they will evolve. Working with our Programme partners to support projects that are co-led by Inuit will help improve knowledge of northern ecosystems—and this is integral to the work we’re doing at POLAR to address the concerns raised by northern communities.”

Jennifer C. Hubbard

President & CEO, Polar Knowledge Canada

“The National Research Council of Canada is proud to support these collaborative research projects, focused on pressing issues affecting Arctic and Northern communities. Partially funded under our Arctic and Northern Challenge program, these projects were selected, based on Inuit and regional perspectives, to address key challenges in the North such as lung health, mitigation and adaptation to changing ground conditions, and renewable energy in off-grid cabins.”

Iain Stewart

President, National Research Council of Canada

“Developing our understanding of Inuit-led science and knowledge systems is key to addressing climate change in Inuit Nunangat. By supporting Indigenous leadership and self-determination, and Indigenous knowledge and knowledge systems, we are building a greener and more equitable future. Congratulations to the teams chosen and we look forward to collaborating.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

“I am extremely proud of the FRQ contribution in the CINUK program which brought together a group of organizations preoccupied by the climate emergency and the impacts experienced by the Inuit communities. More than ever, the climate crisis demands strong and immediate action from all levels of decision-making and sectors of civil society. The scientific community is no exception. It must join forces to develop innovative, sustainable, and socially acceptable solutions to reduce the environmental impacts of climate changes. The 13 research projects co-developed by scientists and Inuit community representatives will have very concrete impacts and sow the seeds of hope that it is possible to change the course of things.”

Rémi Quirion

Chief Scientist of Québec