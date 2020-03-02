Summer Student 2020

Inuit in Canada face unique challenges, and require Inuit-specific solutions that reflect our cultural, geographic, and environmental realities. As the National organization representing Canadian Inuit, working at ITK is both challenging and rewarding. If you are passionate about the North and are motivated to contribute to policy and research that will help improve the lives of Inuit in Canada, then we want to hear from you!
Key Accountabilities
This is an exceptional learning opportunity for students who possess a willingness to learn and are capable of working as a part of team. This position is located at the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami office in Ottawa.
Qualifications
Knowledge & Skills
- Excellent oral and written communications skills;
- Ability to conduct research;
- Strong prioritization and time management skills; and
- Ability to coordinate and/or support project activities.
Eligibility Criteria
- Preference will be given to Inuit students;
- Enrolled in full-time studies; and
- Returning to full-time studies in the fall.
Deadline for Applications
Friday March 27, 2020
We would like to thank all applicants for their interest in summer employment with the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
*Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify. We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
