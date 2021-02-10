Summer Student

JOB SUMMARY

SUMMER 2021 EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Inuit in Canada face unique challenges, and require Inuit-specific solutions that reflect our cultural, geographic, and environmental realities. As the National organization representing Canadian Inuit, working at ITK is both challenging and rewarding. If you are passionate about the North and are motivated to contribute to policy and research that will help improve the lives of Inuit in Canada, then we want to hear from you!

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

This is an exceptional learning opportunity for students who possess a willingness to learn are capable of working as part of a team. This position is located at the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami office in Ottawa.

QUALIFICATIONS

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Excellent oral and written communications skills;

Ability to conduct research

Strong prioritization and time management skills; and

Ability to coordinate and/or support project activities.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Preference will be given to Inuit students;

Enrolled in full-time studies; and

Returning to full-time studies in the fall.

Deadline for applications: Friday March 26, 2021.

Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.

We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK; however, only those selected will be contacted.

